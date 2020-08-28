Violent BLM Mob Attacks Rand Paul, Others Outside of the White House

A Black Lives Matter mob attacked Republican Senator Rand Paul, his wife Kelley and a Washington D.C. Police Officer Thursday night after the RNC concluded the final night of the 2020 convention at the White House.

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

President Trump gave his nomination acceptance speech earlier in the night from the South Lawn. Upon its conclusion around 12 a.m., attendees left the White House campus to walk to cars and hotels. They were also accosted and attacked.

Man and his wife leaving White House get mobbed on their way back to their hotel by livid protesters. pic.twitter.com/qnpPTfReS3 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Congressman @BrianMastFL walking through protesters after leaving Trump’s RNC speech. Mob confronts: him: pic.twitter.com/1xvEdyOMBL — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

A bus full of RNC Convention attendees came down 14th heading towards a hotel. Upon seeing protesters in the street and a wall of police, they turn around, only to have protesters jump on the vehicle #RNCConvention2020 #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/5vx68ESQ5d — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

.@RepBrianMast just walked through the area where protesters and agitators are outside the White House. They wanted to know how he felt about black people getting killed by police. He said he is against anybody being wrongly killed by police. pic.twitter.com/pGZKEcOvVd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Earlier in the night, a mob fought with Secret Service agents in Lafayette Park, the location of previous riots in the city. Townhall's Julio Rosas was on the scene.

A crowd has surrounded a Secret Service agent who is outside the fence of the White House complex. The crowd is preventing the agents that are inside from opening up the gate. pic.twitter.com/bxDrrh3P0G — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020