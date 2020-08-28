Rand Paul

Violent BLM Mob Attacks Rand Paul, Others Outside of the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 2:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
Violent BLM Mob Attacks Rand Paul, Others Outside of the White House

A Black Lives Matter mob attacked Republican Senator Rand Paul, his wife Kelley and a Washington D.C. Police Officer Thursday night after the RNC concluded the final night of the 2020 convention at the White House. 

President Trump gave his nomination acceptance speech earlier in the night from the South Lawn. Upon its conclusion around 12 a.m., attendees left the White House campus to walk to cars and hotels. They were also accosted and attacked.   

Earlier in the night, a mob fought with Secret Service agents in Lafayette Park, the location of previous riots in the city. Townhall's Julio Rosas was on the scene. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
On All Fronts, President Trump Delivers a Knock Out Punch Against Biden
Katie Pavlich
In Tearful Address, Widow of Slain Hero St. Louis Cop Delivers Simple Warning to Black Lives Matter
Matt Vespa
HUD Secretary Ben Carson Notes the One Statistic that Is Racist Towards the Black Community
Matt Vespa
Government Announces Massive Purchase of Rapid Wuhan Coronavirus Tests
Katie Pavlich

RECAP: Night Four - The 2020 Republican National Convention
Prosecutors Announce Charges in Deadly Kenosha Shooting
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular