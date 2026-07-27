Trump Details Relationship Between Him and Thune As SAVE America Act Pressure Mounts

President Donald Trump said the relationship between him and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is still positive even as the president continues to put pressure on the leader to get the “SAVE America Act” passed.

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The federal elections bill was approved by the House multiple times, but it struggles to gain the support necessary to make it out of the upper chamber. The “Reconciliation 3.0” push will include elements of the bill, but the president is also seeking the elimination of the filibuster to get the full proposal through.

Trump aboard Air Force One on his relationship with Majority Leader @JohnThune:



"He's got to get his job done. It's fine. I have a good relationship with John Thune. He’s got to get his job done.”



Thought about replacing him?



"I haven't even thought of it.” — Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) July 27, 2026

"He's got to get his job done. It's fine. I have a good relationship with John Thune. He’s got to get his job done,” he told reporters on Air Force One on Monday.

When asked about if he wants to see somebody new in Thune’s job, the president replied that he has not “even thought of it.”

Earlier on Monday, Trump demanded the U.S. Senate cancel August recess in hopes of passing the legislation.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday morning.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that the president is "running out" of patience with the majority leader.

“It’s 50 around here, and so instead of, you know, pointing the finger at Republicans, they might think about going after the people who are stopping it on the floor, which is the Democrats. And if there are Republicans that they think are gettable, get on the phone,” Thune said in response to the scrutiny, The Hill reported.

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