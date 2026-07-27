Trump Makes Major Demand to the Senate

President Donald Trump is joining calls for a handful of Republican Senators to cancel August recess and nix the filibuster with hopes of passing the “SAVE America Act.”

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The federal elections bill needs 60 votes to pass on its own, but there’s also a House-passed budget resolution on the table, which would set the stage for parts of the bill to be included in “Reconciliation 3.0.”

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to “leave town” until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump posted to X on Monday morning.

“The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!” the president continued.

Some Republican lawmakers, like Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Jim Banks (R-IN), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ashley Moody (R-FL), have said they will not support going to a recess.

Lee said he would “object to any effort to put the Senate into recess in August—at least until such time as the Senate has passed the SAVE America Act—and hereby request a roll call vote.”

“Do not assume you have my consent. You do not,” the Utah lawmaker posted.

I stand with @basedmikelee.



I will vote to stay in session unless we have passed the SAVE America Act.



The American people expect us to deliver. They deserve secure elections. https://t.co/nvLB5PjpOF — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Moody said that she “came to the U.S. Senate because there are things we need to get done, and making sure our elections are secure is a top priority.

“We should stay in session for as long as it takes,” Moody continued.

In addition, the president has been a staunch advocate for getting rid of the filibuster to pass the bill, writing in a subsequent post that “whichever Party Terminates the Filibuster FIRST will be the Party that survives and thrives.”

“If the Dumocrats win this race, however, America will rapidly become nothing more than a Third World Nation!” he continued.

As for the Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said repeatedly that the election proposal would “is dead on arrival” in the upper chamber.

“When it comes to the SAVE Act, the courts have rejected it, Congress has rejected it, even members of your own party have rejected it – give it up. The SAVE Act isn’t going anywhere. Period,” Schumer said in a statement on July 16.

When responding to criticism from the White House last week about the bill not having passed yet, Thune said that “instead of pointing the finger at Republicans, they might think about going after the people who are stopping it on the floor, which is the Democrats,” according to The Hill.

“And if there are Republicans they think are gettable, get on the phone,” Thune added.

Townhall reached out to Thune’s office for comment on Trump’s Truth Social post.

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