Trump Personally Green Lights New 'SAVE America Act' Tactic

President Donald Trump gave his personal green light on the move to include parts of the “SAVE America Act” into the third reconciliation bill.

The president is asking House Republicans to unite around the spending bill, which would only require 51 votes to make it out of the Senate and to his desk.

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In a Monday Truth Social, Trump credited Speaker Mike Johnson and House Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington, among other Republican committee members “for launching an effort to get AS MUCH of THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as possible in a Budget Bill, along with aid to our incredible Farmers, and funding for our Military.”

“We need Voter Photo ID (Identification!), Proof of Citizenship and, hopefully, No Corrupt Mail In Ballots (except for illness, disability, Military, or travel),” he continued.

“I am asking all House Republicans to VOTE YES this week on the Budget Resolution, which is an important first step towards getting a Budget Bill. House Republicans must UNIFY, and fight for THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!” the president added.

Townhall reported last week House Republican leadership wants to get the budget resolution out of the chamber and over to the Senate, as it will include hefty national defense spending in addition to some provisions of the federal elections proposal.

A House GOP leadership aide told Townhall last week on a press call that the “approach is [they] want to enact as much with SAVE America as possible.”

“We’re working very closely with the White House on what that looks like. And the White House has been very supportive of this effort,” the aide continued. “What we're gonna do here is in line with what President Trump wants.”

However, the attempt to accomplish “Reconciliation 3.0” might grow more complicated with the reported hesitancy in the Senate, according to Politico.

The elections-related provisions in the bill could be subject to scrutiny from the Senate Parlimentarian, where there's a risk the proposals within the bill could be thrown out under the Byrd Rule.

Trump has repeatedly called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to fire the parliamentarian, as the president believes that a replacement would yield more favorable rulings for Republicans, Townhall previously reported.

However, the aforementioned aides remained optimistic last week that “all efforts will be made that the product that ultimately comes out of the House will maintain privilege in the Senate.”

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