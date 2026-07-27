There's 'Not Much Time' for Iran to Make a Deal With Trump

VIP
The Politics of Social Pressure
The Politics of Social Pressure
Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting?
Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival...
House Dem Pitches Dating Ban Since Her Party Has Been Wrecked by Multiple Scandals
House Dem Pitches Dating Ban Since Her Party Has Been Wrecked by Multiple...
VIP
Atlanta Resident Facing Federal Charges for Using 'Duress Password' to Wipe Phone During Search
Atlanta Resident Facing Federal Charges for Using 'Duress Password' to Wipe Phone During...
You Won't Believe How Mamdani Responded to Families of 9/11 Victims About Memorial
You Won't Believe How Mamdani Responded to Families of 9/11 Victims About Memorial
Democrat Lt. Gov. Allegedly Took $35K+ in Bribes to Keep the COVID Cash Cow Flowing for Her Cronies
Democrat Lt. Gov. Allegedly Took $35K+ in Bribes to Keep the COVID Cash...
'No Tattoo, Same Crazy': Here's How Republicans Plan to Defeat Troy Jackson
'No Tattoo, Same Crazy': Here's How Republicans Plan to Defeat Troy Jackson
They Aren't Even Trying to Hide It Anymore
They Aren't Even Trying to Hide It Anymore
Netanyahu Defies Mamdani: 'I Will Come to New York to Fight for the Truth of the Jewish People'
Netanyahu Defies Mamdani: 'I Will Come to New York to Fight for the...
A Court Just Allowed the DOJ to Release the Robert Hur Recordings of Joe Biden
A Court Just Allowed the DOJ to Release the Robert Hur Recordings of...
The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children
The Democratic Socialists Are Coming for Our Children
This New Polling Is Excellent News for Republicans
This New Polling Is Excellent News for Republicans
Undercover Video Catches Nebraska Candidate Explaining Plan for Dem Senate Nominee to Drop Out
Undercover Video Catches Nebraska Candidate Explaining Plan for Dem Senate Nominee to Drop...
Trump Details Relationship Between Him and Thune As SAVE America Act Pressure Mounts
Trump Details Relationship Between Him and Thune As SAVE America Act Pressure Mounts
Tipsheet

There's 'Not Much Time' for Iran to Make a Deal With Trump

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 27, 2026 2:15 PM
There's 'Not Much Time' for Iran to Make a Deal With Trump
X/The White House

The strikes on Iran by the United States have stopped in recent days in order to give another opportunity for a ceasefire, but President Donald Trump said he’s not afraid to spring back into a military response. 

Advertisement

"We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don't work out, we will go back to very strong military action," Trump told Axios on Monday.

However, he said that there’s “not much time” for the Islamic Republic when it comes to talks.

"Either it goes fast or not at all,” he told the outlet, noting that the decision came as countries mediating talks wanted to see if talks could still be the best path forward to avoid further escalation.

"All of the people that deal with Iran asked me: 'Don't fire,’” the president told Axios

During a gaggle on Air Force One later on Monday, the president said "the only reason they want to meet is because we’ve been hitting them very hard.”

“We’ll see what happens. I think there is a good chance that something could happen,” Trump continued. “If it doesn’t, we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago.”

Recommended

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

The U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding last month, but it was scrapped after Iran began striking cargo ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Trump ordered well over a week of attacks against specific targets in the country and warned that he could take the conflict to another level.

Global affairs are expected to be a top focus at the White House this week, as the president is expected to meet with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
You Won't Believe How Mamdani Responded to Families of 9/11 Victims About Memorial Jeff Charles
Undercover Video Catches Nebraska Candidate Explaining Plan for Dem Senate Nominee to Drop Out Kyle Olson
They Aren't Even Trying to Hide It Anymore Jeff Charles
Wait, *THAT'S* Seattle PD's Description of the Person of Interest in Food Festival Shooting? Matt Vespa
Former CBS News Reporter: There Might Be Proof Showing Bidens Were Blackmailed by China Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

It’s Going to Be JD and Kamala, So Calm Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement