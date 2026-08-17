Nepo Baby Has a Hissy Fit — Pictures at 11

How many multimillionaires on the left and right pretend to be men of the people?

After Burger King, Tucker Carlson has become the king of the whoppers. One of his latest involves a claim that Israel got Ben Shapiro into Harvard Law School. As is his wont, he just threw it out there as something obvious to everyone: the solution as to why Shapiro always seems so pro-Israel and how awful Israel is in interfering in American affairs via Carlson’s rival. Carlson does this often, claiming that Bibi Netanyahu controls Donald Trump and that the IDF killed “tens of thousands” of Gazan children, though the numbers don’t add up for him. When he spoke to Mike Huckabee, he said that a 14-year-old with a Kalashnikov cannot be killed, though in much of the world children are soldiers and terrorists and are considered as such.

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With the Shapiro lie, Carlson relies on one of the pillars of his post-Fox career: he throws out a lie, one that cannot be proven 100 percent to be the lie it is. Israel has zero sway over Harvard. For years, the admissions office has accepted two Israelis — one Jew and one Arab. However hard I tried to get the kids I interviewed into the college, nothing worked. “Generational talent”, “not to be passed over,” and other options on the interviewer form made no difference: one Jew, one Arab, and better if one is male and one is female. So no, Israel did not get Ben Shapiro into Harvard. He is a bright and talented young fellow, and his success and accomplishments got him into Harvard. But now go PROVE that Israel did not get Ben over the finish line! There is the story from the Talmud of one sage telling the other that everyone is commenting on the latter’s sister being a prostitute. “But I have no sister!” “Prove that you have no sister!” And so it is. Harvard will not spill its admission secrets, even if Ben Shapiro approves their release. So Carlson has set up the perfect lie: something that has no basis in reality, advances his twisted way of thinking, and cannot be proven false. Additionally, if Shapiro or a Harvard official says otherwise, he can be written off as an agent of AIPAC.

Carlson did the same thing with his crack-friend, Hunter Biden. Biden swore in court that the laptop from hell was his, that he dropped it off for repair and failed to pick it up. All of the pictures, emails, and other material that makes him look like the drug-addled sex fiend money-vacuum that he is was the product of his own hand. But not according to Carlson. No, it was Israel who put those nasty, mean things on the laptop. And Biden, getting a free pass, immediately agreed with his decades-old friend. Everyone, including the two clowns involved, knows that Hunter is the author and owner of the crack pipe picture and the emails talking about taking money for his Big Guy father. But by invoking the Israelis, Biden goes free, and once again Israel is shown to be a nefarious force in the internal politics of the US. They were trying to change the outcome of the election! How dare those 51 guys blame the Russians! It was those Israelis. Now, you the viewer at home, go PROVE that it was not the Israelis. Even if Israel wasted its time to put out an official statement with lots of proof and details, Jew haters would never believe them. So it’s the perfect lie: it accomplishes the goal and can’t be proven false. Candace had it with the Charlie Kirk murder until the defense admitted the Kirk killing but said that the shooter did not endanger anyone else. Uh-oh, a lie that got put to bed.

It would be reassuring to simply say that Tucker Carlson lies to advance his distorted agenda. The problem is that there are many people who buy into his views because, like Carlson, they hate Jews and Israel and are only too happy to hear that those Jooooos are causing trouble in the US. One of the challenges faced by Nazi Germany after the orgy of Kristallnacht was the insurance payments to Jewish establishments destroyed by Brown Shirt thugs. The insurance companies came to Hermann Göring and said that they were looking at a one billion Reichsmark hole. The fat head of the economy declared that the Jews must pay this sum, because of the mess that they — the Jews — had made. Being number two only behind Hitler meant that his nonsensical edict could not be ignored or revoked. And this is Carlson’s method.

He accuses Israel of some sin that has no basis in reality, like the claim that Israel pushed Trump into the Iran War. Even when Donald Trump himself refutes the claim and offers his own personal reasons — which he has consistently put forth since the 1980s — for going to war, his claims are pushed away like paper. Who can prove that Bibi really didn’t push Donald to attack Tehran? Who can show that Bibi didn’t whisper something into the president’s ear that made him go to war? It’s the ideal fib, as it’s impossible to prove as false, even when all of the relevant parties and evidence show that it is a lie. Carlson starts with his desired outcome, throws out rubbish like Israel getting Shapiro into Harvard, and then relies on the reality that nobody can 100 percent prove that such was not the case. Even if Shapiro, Harvard, and Israel put out separate statements that Ben got in on his merit, Carlson would claim that they were all in cahoots to help Israel control the US. Who can believe them? What did you expect them to say?

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Do you recall the “Hummus eaters of Jerusalem”? Whom did Carlson mean? The Jews whom he blames for Jesus’ death or the Netanyahu government whom he has openly — and falsely — blamed for Charlie Kirk’s murder? Those present with Kirk at a meeting prior to the TPUSA leader’s death made it clear that there was no pressure regarding Israel on Kirk. Carlson claims the opposite — that Bibi and others were pressuring the young conservative. Carlson relies on the fact that you weren’t at those meetings, so he can say what he wants. Anyone who was present and says otherwise is obviously a Zionist stooge, not ever to be believed. Heads I win, tails you lose. It’s a great racket, and Carlson and his cabal love to play it, because it’s nearly impossible to prove their lies as false.

Like many, if not most, I gave Carlson the benefit of the doubt after he was booted from Fox. I watched his interviews, and then he spoke with the Tate brothers. I then noted that he in no way contradicted them. He made no effort to speak with police officials associated with the indictments against them. He did not talk to women who had previously worked for the brothers. So I concluded that Tucker of Fox, who fought tooth and nail to get those J6 videos, was not interested in “the truth” but rather a narrative that he prefers. He never challenged any claim made by the Tates and agreed that all legal proceedings were based on stopping their effective approach to young men. How hard would it have been to find some young women who could describe their interactions and work with the Tates? That was not part of Carlson’s program, and it was then that I stopped watching his interviews.

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Ben Shapiro has never pretended to be someone he isn’t. Tucker Carlson has run away from acting like the Swanson heir he really is.

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