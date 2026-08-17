Trump Warns He'll Bomb This Country If It Hurts Iran Talks

President Donald Trump said he will strike Oman if the country negatively interferes in the conflict between the United States and the Islamic Republic.

"If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s**t out of them,” the president told Fox News on Monday morning when asked about a looming agreement between the Islamic Republic and Oman regarding who will run the Strait of Hormuz, which both Iran and the United States say they have control over.

Advertisement

President Trump told Fox News that Iran should "put up the white flag of surrender."



"I have no time schedule," Trump added. "I'm not in a hurry...the midterms have nothing to do with my thinking."



The President confirmed there is a direct backchannel with IRGC officials.… pic.twitter.com/OAHFVWSQFs — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 17, 2026

The president is encouraging Iran to “put up the white flag of surrender,” as the Memorandum of Understanding technically ends tomorrow, despite it being essentially scrapped after Iran struck cargo ships in the Strait, leading to a U.S. response.

However, Trump stressed that he does not have a “time schedule” and he’s not in a “hurry” to wrap up the war, which is at somewhat of a standstill.

"The midterms have nothing to do with my thinking,” the president told the outlet, noting that the communication between the Islamic Republic and the U.S. is with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In an August 9 interview with Axios, Trump said that the U.S. is "only semi-negotiating with them."

"We are just watching Iran with its huge inflation and the fact they have no money," Trump said at the time to the outlet, noting that the U.S. is "low-keying it."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.