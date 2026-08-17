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What Sophie Cunningham Did at an Indianapolis Bar Likely Gave Libs a Stroke

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 17, 2026 3:44 AM
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What Sophie Cunningham Did at an Indianapolis Bar Likely Gave Libs a Stroke
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

First, happy belated birthday to Sophie Cunningham. 

Second, she’s been smeared as a “MAGA Barbie” by the Left, and she has no qualms about that moniker. At the very least, she couldn’t care less. Cunningham decided to openly defend women’s sports from infiltration by biological males, a popular position. But one deviation can land you in the Left’s gulag, which the Indiana Fever guard found out, though she’s unfazed. Still, strolling into Clayton’s Country Bar in Indianapolis to sing the ‘Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue’ and get ‘USA’ chants going — the Left likely had a stroke:

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And are we shocked that her name has reportedly been banned or heavily censored on the WNBA subreddit (via NY Post):

The 30-year-old’s name has been banned on the WNBA subreddit, where the league’s forum won’t allow users to use the words “Cunningham,” “Sophie,” “sc,” “scunningham,” “soph,” or “sophiacunningham.”

One user shared his private conversation with the WNBA, the moderator of the Reddit forum, where @Adventurous_Hope_101 was threatened to be banned if they continued to ask questions surrounding Cunningham.

The WNBA account told the user the following: “We filter content based on Sophi because it tend to bring out trolls and people that aren’t fans of the W.

“We have chosen to filter content. If you want to post freely about Sophie you can go to different sub.

“You aren’t even a contributor to this sub, so I suggest you go back to the other WNBA subs. This is our decision. If you keep messaging about this you will be banned.”

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The Left is just weak, folks. And they’ve already lost. 

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News Topics CENSORSHIP | INDIANA | USA
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