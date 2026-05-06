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Trump Threatens More Bombing If Iran Doesn't Open Strait of Hormuz

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 06, 2026 12:30 PM
Trump Threatens More Bombing If Iran Doesn't Open Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued a new threat against the Iranian regime as Washington and Tehran remain ensconced in a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran.”

He added, “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

The president then thanked us for our attention to this matter.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain escalated as Iranian forces continue to harass commercial shipping through the waterway even after agreeing to a ceasefire with the United States. Washington responded by imposing its own blockade in the region, targeting ships heading to and from Iranian bases.

The U.S. military says it sank several small Iranian boats and escorted merchant vessels through the strait under Project Freedom. The operation is a military effort aimed at subverting Iran’s blockade by protecting vessels transiting the area and assisting ships that have become stranded.

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Iran has tried to exert control by attacking or harassing ships trying to pass through. The regime has threatened further action against other vessels if the U.S. and its allies try to force the strait open.

Meanwhile, oil markets and global trade have taken a major hit because of the blockade. 

Washington and Tehran have not yet abandoned diplomacy during the ceasefire. Both sides have made proposals to the other. Iran recently pushed a 14-point plan in response to a U.S. proposal. Tehran is seeking a 30-day timetable to fully end the conflict rather than merely extend the ceasefire. They also seek to exclude nuclear talks from the current negotiation, preferring to address them later as a separate issue.

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