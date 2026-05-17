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Tipsheet

Trump Warns Iran: 'Get Moving' or 'There Won't Be Anything Left'

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 17, 2026 4:00 PM
Trump Warns Iran: 'Get Moving' or 'There Won't Be Anything Left'
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump said that Iran “better get moving” or else “there won’t be anything left of them.” 

Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday as the U.S. and Iran try to negotiate to end the conflict that started on Feb. 28. 

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Trump has repeatedly said that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. The U.S. has paused strikes on Iran and is instead blockading the Strait of Hormuz. 

On May 10, Trump slammed Iran's response to the U.S's peace proposal. 

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