Trump Warns Iran: 'Get Moving' or 'There Won't Be Anything Left'

President Donald Trump said that Iran “better get moving” or else “there won’t be anything left of them.”

Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday as the U.S. and Iran try to negotiate to end the conflict that started on Feb. 28.

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“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/33gyF0c0O5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 17, 2026

Trump has repeatedly said that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. The U.S. has paused strikes on Iran and is instead blockading the Strait of Hormuz.

On May 10, Trump slammed Iran's response to the U.S's peace proposal.

"We want to make a deal. They are not where we want them to be. They will have to get there or they will be hit badly, and they don't want that," Trump told me https://t.co/wQnGKCa4fw — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 17, 2026

🚨 JUST NOW: President Trump spoke with PM Netanyahu than promptly gave Iran a GRAVE WARNING, saying they could soon be blown up



Strike plans have reportedly been drawn up, and 47 could decide to resume



TRUMP: "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST,… pic.twitter.com/i51bsqxs92 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

🚨 DONALD TRUMP IS SURGING TO THE SITUATION ROOM FOR POTENTIAL IRAN STRIKES



President Trump just confirmed it: If Iran doesn't offer a better deal, "they are going to get hit much harder" — Axios



He's set to meet in the Situation Room Tuesday with his national security team on… pic.twitter.com/W9Q9lbgbz1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

NEW: President Trump says “For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!“ on a post to Truth Social. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 17, 2026

Trump told me he still thinks Iran wants a deal and said he is waiting for an updated Iranian proposal, one he said he hopes will be better than the last offer given several days ago. He declined giving a specific deadline for the negotiations with Iran https://t.co/wQnGKCa4fw — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 17, 2026

Trump is expected to convene his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options, two U.S. officials said https://t.co/wQnGKCa4fw — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) May 17, 2026

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