The Next Big Funding Bill Is About to Hit Congress. Here's Why Trump Wants It 'ASAP.'

President Donald Trump gave the green light for Congress to pursue a third reconciliation bill “ASAP,” and he wants the "SAVE America Act" to be included.

There have been two other reconciliation bills this session— – the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and the “Secure America Act.” Reconciliation bills only require 51 votes to make it through the Senate, whereas most legislation needs 60 votes to make it through the chamber.

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There are strict guidelines about what can be included in reconciliation bills, and it could be tough to get the SAVE America Act approved for inclusion due to the “Byrd rule.”

“I am hereby calling on Republicans in Congress to IMMEDIATELY advance and pass the forthcoming $350 Billion Reconciliation Bill (Recon 3.0) — which, at the request of our Great Department of War — will include THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as well,” Trump posted to Truth Social Wednesday, demanding “No games, no delays, and no weak compromises!”

In addition to the election integrity bill, he also wants there to be key military priorities included in the legislation, such as the Golden Dome and for bolstering “ammunition stockpiles.”

Speaker Mike Johnson noted last week that measures to tackle fraudulent uses of taxpayer dollars will also likely be thrown in, as lawmakers are now clamoring to have their ideas added as well.

“Republicans are really proud of our work to address fraud, waste, and abuse in government, as you know, and we continue to go forward that we're going to have a third reconciliation bill that comes up in the coming weeks, and you'll see further attention to it paid there,” Johnson told reporters last Wednesday.

However, some Republicans in the Senate suggested Tuesday that reconciliation was unlikely.

"I think it's safe to conclude there will not be another reconciliation bill. So, it's really not an option,” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said during a hearing, with Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins agreeing, Townhall previously reported.

.@SenMcConnell: "I think it's safe to conclude there will not be another reconciliation bill. So, it's really not an option."@SenatorCollins: "I agree with that assessment." pic.twitter.com/5HP97FH7qV — CSPAN (@cspan) June 9, 2026

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said on Wednesday that reconciliation is possible.

“If there’s a good reason to do another reconciliation bill, if there’s support for it, then my assumption is that it will be something that could get 218 [votes] in the House and 50 votes in the Senate,” Thune said, according to The Hill.

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