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Tipsheet

Senate Passed Its Reconciliation Package, but Failed to Add Save America Act Provisions. Here's Why.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 23, 2026 3:45 PM
Senate Passed Its Reconciliation Package, but Failed to Add Save America Act Provisions. Here's Why.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate promised a reconciliation package that will fund the Department of Homeland Security for years, without any of the nonsensical reforms Democrats want. The Senate GOP hesitated and thought they could craft a deal with Democrats. It was a poor choice, as the Democrats’ base will not allow any deal funding ICE to go through, so there’s no reason for them to rush anything. Meanwhile, DHS has been shut down since Presidents’ Day weekend, and the emergency funds used to pay all staffers from last year’s tax cut bill are running out.

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At 3:30 am, the Senate passed the reconciliation package, but it did not include provisions of the Save America Act. Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Thom Tillis (R-NC) voted to reject it (via NYT):

The Senate early Thursday morning adopted a Republican budget blueprint that would pave the way for a $70 billion increase for immigration enforcement and the eventual reopening of the Department of Homeland Security.

Republicans pushed through the plan on a nearly party-line vote of 50 to 48. It came after an overnight marathon of rapid-fire votes, known as a vote-a-rama, in which the G.O.P. beat back a series of Democratic proposals aimed at addressing the high cost of health care, housing, food and energy. The debate put the two parties’ dueling messages on vivid display six months before the midterm elections.

Republicans, who are using the budget plan to lay the groundwork to eventually push through a filibuster-proof bill providing a multiyear funding stream for President Trump’s immigration crackdown, used the all-night session to highlight their hard-line stance on border security, seeking to portray Democrats as unwilling to safeguard the country.

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Related:

DHS GOP ICE RECONCILIATION SENATE

Look, we got a bill to end the DHS circus the Democrats created. The House will move on it next week, as they’re dealing with issues centering on FISA reauthorization. 

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