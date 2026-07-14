Reconciliation 3.0 Is Set to Keep Chugging Forward

Sen. Ron Johnson is set to take over at Senate Budget Committee chair after the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and he’s fully supportive of getting the ball rolling on a third reconciliation bill, according to Politico.

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“It’s a team sport,” he told the outlet. “I just want to do everything I can to organize the effort so we can succeed.”

The reconciliation bill backed by President Donald Trump will primarily include $350 billion in defense spending.

However, it will likely include other spending-related measures, as the president is also hoping that the "SAVE America Act" can be thrown into the legislation despite the extreme difficulty of getting it included due to enforcement of the Byrd Rule. In addition, Republicans have also said that it will include policies to combat the fraudulent use of taxpayer dollars.

Reconciliation allows a bill to head to Trump’s desk with only a simple majority in the Senate rather than the typical 60-vote threshold needed.

Graham, who died this weekend due to a heart issue, was supportive of another reconciliation push.

“I do. I love reconciliation. I want it to never end,” he told NBC News on June 15.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the Budget Committee chairman, says he plans to move Reconciliation 3.0: “I do. I love reconciliation. I want it to never end.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 15, 2026

In the House, the goal is to have text for the House Budget Committee to work through on Thursday, according to The Hill.

"I just returned from a very productive meeting with some House Budget Committee members, White House officials, and Leader Scalise," House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on Monday. "House Republicans continue to drive towards a budget resolution which would begin the process for Reconciliation 3.0 legislation that will include our nation’s most immediate priorities.Further specifics will be provided later in the week."

I just returned from a very productive meeting with some House Budget Committee members, White House officials, and Leader Scalise.



House Republicans continue to drive towards a budget resolution which would begin the process for Reconciliation 3.0 legislation that will include… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 13, 2026

The two most recent spending bills were the “Secure America Act” and the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

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