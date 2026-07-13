Why Losing Senator Lindsey Graham Is a Massive Blow for President Trump

There were times when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) caused concern for me and the GOP base as a whole. We called him out for it, but he never crossed into Mitt Romney territory. Still, he did more to help the conservative cause, and his institutional knowledge, experience, and talent for retail politics proved invaluable.

Advertisement

Graham, who had just returned from a trip to a Ukrainian drone production facility, died suddenly at his DC residence on Saturday night, with preliminary reports indicating an aortic dissection. The South Carolina Republican had reportedly said he wasn’t feeling well, and an aide even suggested he seek medical attention. He wanted to wait until after his 'Meet the Press' appearance on Sunday. Graham was working on a US-Saudi Arabia defense treaty, normalizing Israel-Saudi relations, a Russian sanctions bill, and the passage of the SAVE America Act.

President Trump sounded devastated when he spoke of the late Graham, adding that his ability to cut deals with Democrats and navigate key pieces of legislation was top-notch (via NBC News):

The late senator was a close ally of Trump’s, and the president described him to “Meet the Press” as someone who was “like a member of the family to me.” The two spoke regularly on the phone and golfed together. Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine before his sudden death. The president said that Graham called him in the early evening to discuss the SAVE America Act, a bill that would reshape how elections operate but does not have enough support to pass the Senate. “He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America Act, and I said, ‘Well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you, like, soon,’” Trump told “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker, adding that the two believed they might meet on Sunday. In a separate interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump said that Graham was also “telling me about the trip” in their phone call, noting that the senator “had a great trip.” Trump remembered the late senator as someone with a “unique ability,” saying that Graham could work out issues with Democrats and that he “loved being a politician.” “If I had a problem, a real problem, I wouldn’t often ask. But if I had a problem with a Democrat, he could work it out,” Trump said. “He was a great, he was a great politician, actually.” At the same time, Trump said, the senator could be a “tough cookie.” “If he wanted to get something, if he thought he was right, and he had people against him, he could be very tough, actually,” Trump said. “But he was a good person.”

So, who will fill that void—the essential GOP senator who can keep the ship steady as it navigates the procedural hurricanes that have derailed many bills? As of now, no one. Trump said he had a name in mind but refused to reveal whom he was talking about. Politically, losing Graham was undoubtedly a blow to the Trump White House and the GOP—he was able to bridge the two sides. Graham was especially key in helping pass the big, important bill (via Politico):

Trump said Graham called him just hours before he died to discuss the SAVE America Act, the GOP elections bill that has stalled for months in the Senate. Graham supported the legislation but frequently explained how most Senate Republicans did not want to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster rule to pass it. It was one of several points of friction between the White House and the more tradition-bound Senate that needed to be smoothed over by Graham and others during Trump’s first and second terms. He eased tensions during hot conversations between Senate Republicans and the president, and helped shepherd last year’s “big, beautiful bill” and this year’s immigration enforcement bill. But Graham’s power had its limits: He was among the most ardent supporters for strong U.S. support for Ukraine, a position Trump didn’t embrace as fervently. “His role in the Senate and his role as a liaison between the administration and the Senate and trusted confidant and adviser was colossal,” said a White House official who like others in this report was granted anonymity to discuss internal dynamics. “It’s a devastating development. Everyone who touches the legislature and the administration is crushed.” Graham’s ability to communicate with and persuade the executive branch was “multidimensional — from rounds of golf, to appearances on television, to dinner with administration officials,” a person close to the administration said. “I think the senator saw his relationship as a loyal and longtime friend trying to help navigate the president’s priorities through the Senate.” In turn, “Senate leadership saw Lindsey as a key link — whether as a colleague, chairman, counselor, or conduit,” the person said. There are several Republicans with strong relationships with the White House. Still, replacing the role that Graham filled — combining a close relationship with Trump, the ability to cut deals with Democrats and decades of national security experience — won’t be easy. Graham’s death comes after another Trump White House ally in the chamber, former Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, departed to become Homeland Security secretary. […] One Republican senator said no other colleague could step into the role Graham played. “Lindsey knew his place, but he was the only senator who could tell Trump what he didn’t want to hear and not face his backlash,” the lawmaker said. “A lot of us can talk to the president but no one can deal with the president like Lindsey did.” Other senators including Katie Britt of Alabama, Rick Scott of Florida, Eric Schmitt of Missouri, and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee are known to speak frequently with Trump. But none bring the long experience in the Senate and the volume of relationships domestically and abroad that made Graham a singular resource for the president — to say nothing of his personal skills in translating between the White House and Capitol Hill. “Lindsey spoke Trump more fluent than anyone in the Senate,” said a senior adviser to a Republican senator. […] During the long shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, Graham traveled with Sens. Britt, Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) to the White House in March in a bid to sell Trump on a plan to use the reconciliation process to end the standoff with Democrats. And he and Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) went to the White House in April to pitch Trump on the Senate’s vision of a narrowly tailored immigration funding bill. The president, in a win for Thune and Graham, endorsed the Senate’s strategy shortly after the meeting. After Trump blew up plans to renew a key surveillance tool and Jay Clayton’s director of national intelligence nomination in June, Senate Republicans privately floated Graham as someone who could help detangle the stalemate with Trump given his relationship with the president and role as a national security hawk, according to two people granted anonymity to speak candidly. Graham was also part of a bipartisan group of senators who had spent months negotiating with the White House over a new package of sanctions targeting Russia’s trading partners — announcing just last week that they had reached an agreement with the administration allowing it to move forward.

Advertisement

When Graham wanted something done, it often became law. He got things moving, and now that legislative flow and certainty are lost.

TRUMP says Graham “could go in [to the Senate] and get something approved. He would just get people on his side.”



He has a replacement in mind but it’s too early to say who, he says on NBC. — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 12, 2026

Getting texts from WH allies that Katie Britt is another one who can bridge Trump and Senate GOP https://t.co/5aDFkLdWa2 — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 12, 2026

Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) has been seen by many as the one to carry on the mantle Graham once held, but we’ll see. The rudder has been tragically and unfairly knocked out beneath us.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.