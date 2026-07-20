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Lindsey Graham's Sister Makes Major Announcement About Her Political Future

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 20, 2026 3:09 PM
Lindsey Graham's Sister Makes Major Announcement About Her Political Future
AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt

Sen. Darlene Graham Nordone (R-SC) plans to run for a full term; she announced in an interview on “Hannity” Monday.

Graham Nordone was appointed to serve until January — after her brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, died earlier this month.

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She told the Fox News anchor that she's "in," after Fox News host Sean Hannity noted that she has a short time frame to decide before the special primary election in August.

“I know I’m a hard worker […] I worked for almost 30 years for the people of this state, I feel like I can do. I feel an inner peace about it,” she said, adding that she “made a decision.”

President Donald Trump indicated that he would back the South Carolina Republican if she jumped in the race.

"I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey. Darline, who comes from an absolutely incredible family, has been a WINNER all of her life and, should she accept, has my Complete and Total Endorsement in the Special Election for U.S. Senate in South Carolina — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN. RUN, DARLINE, RUN!" he posted to Truth Social last week. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS LINDSEY GRAHAM SOUTH CAROLINA

The Republican senator’s background most notably includes serving as the agency head for the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. 

Other candidates have already gotten into the race to replace the late Graham on the November ballot, including Reps. Ralph Norman and Russell Fry. Memorial services for Graham are scheduled for next week.

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