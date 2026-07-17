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Sen. Darline Graham Considers Running for a Full-Term, Source Confirms

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 17, 2026 11:35 AM
Sen. Darline Graham Considers Running for a Full-Term, Source Confirms
AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File

Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) is considering running for a full-term in the United States Senate, as she was sworn in this week to finish the term of her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, until January.

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A source familiar confirmed to Townhall that “Darline has been having conversations about running in the special election.”

One of those conversations was reportedly with the White House, according to Semafor. Townhall reached out to the White House for comment.

However, the field of candidates is expected to be extremely wide in the special primary election next month to be the Republican nominee on the November general election ballot.

Earlier this week, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said at a Wednesday press conference, “why not her would be my question” when asked about the possibility of Graham Nordone running for a full term. 

“As a South Carolina voter, I want someone who represents the best of us,” he said, noting he “doesn’t have a specific candidate in mind” as of Wednesday. Scott noted that the top issue on the campaign trail will likely be affordability, as the cost-of-living continues to be a key focus in nationwide races. 

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If Graham Nordone were to run and win the primary, she would face off against Democrat Annie Andrews. The Cook Political Report ranks the race as “Solid Republican” after Graham’s death.

“Lindsey’s always been there for me. And now I will be there for him,” she said Monday after being appointed by Gov. Henry McMaster.

“My brother was the most amazing person, outstanding leader, and just a genuinely good man,” the Republican continued. 

Multiple members of Congress, including Reps. Russell Fry, Ralph Norman and Nancy Mace are seen as possibilities to enter the race, according to WIS 10

The late Graham played a critical role in Washington’s foreign policy discussions, as he was considered a giant in the Senate. Graham was the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, which will now presumably be led by Sen. Ron Johnson. Exact funeral details for the late senator have not been made public yet as of Friday. 

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