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Tipsheet

Sen. Darline Graham Nordone Officially Sworn In

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 14, 2026 2:49 PM
Sen. Darline Graham Nordone Officially Sworn In
AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File

Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) was sworn into the United States Senate on Tuesday after being appointed to the seat on Monday. 

Graham Nordone is the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who died this weekend, and she was named the interim successor on Monday by Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC).

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“Lindsey’s always been there for me. And now I will be there for him,” she said Monday. Graham Nordone was adopted by her brother as a teenager due to the death of both their parents within a short period of one another. 

“My brother was the most amazing person, outstanding leader, and just a genuinely good man,” Graham Nordone added.

“Now, to Lindsey: I miss you than I can even put into words. But I’m gonna do this. I got it,” she continued. 

The first woman senator of South Carolina, Graham Nordone’s background includes being the agency head of the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. 

She is expected to only serve in her late brother’s seat until January, as he was up for reelection this year. 

"Honored to be able to welcome Darline Graham to the U.S. Senate today," Senate Majority Leader John Thune posted to X. "I know she will carry on Lindsey’s tireless service for South Carolina, and I look forward to serving with her."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS LINDSEY GRAHAM REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA

There will presumably be a special primary election in August for a new Republican nominee for the November general election. 

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