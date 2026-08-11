Rep. McBride Blames 'Right-Wing Regressive Movement' for Unpopularity of Leftist Policies

This is rich. The Left never, ever believes that their policies and behaviors are unpopular with voters. Instead, the unpopularity of their views is because of some nefarious conservative effort to point out how crazy and dangerous the Left really is. When Libs of TikTok started exposing the Left by simply sharing their own social media posts, the Left accused her of "stochastic terrorism" instead of taking a look at the insane things they were saying and voting for.

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Now Rep. Tim (Sarah) McBride is blaming a "right-wing regressive movement" for the shift in public opinion on his preferred issues, and McBride is arguing the Left needs to do a better job of hiding their agenda, including putting an end to the practice of severing relationships over politics.

Rep. Sarah McBride: There is no question that a well-funded, well-coordinated, right-wing regressive movement has successfully pushed public opinion backwards. Many of the strategies and tactics that we employed over the last 5 years didn't work. That includes a strategy of… pic.twitter.com/kZXgPS0Rjy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 10, 2026

"We are facing a cultural regression in this moment, not just substantively, but in public opinion. Support for marriage is less today than it was three or four years ago. To your point, support on individual issues facing the trans community, on individual policies around trans rights by every objective metric is worse today than it was five years ago," McBride said.

"Now, there's so many issues of trans rights that maintain public support, that have a majority of support," he continued, "but even on those issues, it is less support today than it was four or five years ago. And there are a whole host of reasons for that. There is no question that a well-funded, well-coordinated ... right-wing regressive movement has successfully pushed public opinion backwards."

No, there was no "right-wing regressive movement" that pushed public opinion. The public was fed up with men in women's locker rooms, boys in girls' sports, and the rampant abuse of the trans activist crowd against anyone and everyone who objected to their insanity.

And McBride admits as much.

"There is no question too in my mind that many of the strategies and tactics that we employed over the last five years, that the didn't work in staving off the regression and I think that that includes a strategy of shaming and blaming, that includes a strategy of cutting off conversation and in many cases cutting off relationships," McBride said. "I think none of those strategies worked."

Somehow a coordinated regressive far right movement has managed to convince vast swaths of the American people that penis-bearing women do not belong in girls' locker rooms or on their playing fields, and that non-birthing persons with penises are in fact men. Excoriating people… — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) August 11, 2026

This is just common sense.

Who in their right mind wants to waste time trying to have a respectful conversation with anyone who thinks that opposing "trans women" (boys/men) participating in sports against girls/women is "attacking" them or "transphobic"? — Sydney Carton, Esq. (@pmags30) August 10, 2026

There is no reasoned argument or debate to be had with the trans activist crowd. They believe that men can become women, that some women just happen to have penises, and that some men can get pregnant.

They spent years pushing Orwellian, dehumanizing language on us — specifically and explicitly targeting women — to reduce women to "gender neutral" terms that focused on women's anatomy or bodily functions (e.g. "womb owner" or "menstruating person").

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"This strategy of cutting off conversation and even cutting off relationships, it was done from a good place."



No it wasn't. It was done from a place of mania and desperation by people incapable of persuading others of a blatant falsehood. https://t.co/t5TDqDbTdQ — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) August 11, 2026

This is the key point: the trans movement is based on a lie, a denial of biological reality that has shaped our society and our discourse for thousands of years. Up until about a decade ago, the notion that someone was born the wrong gender was ridiculous.

But now a bunch of overeducated theater kids decided there are 57 genders, and the only way they could get the rest of the world to go along with that nonsense was to bully, threaten, and intimidate everyone.

It didn't work. And that's why public opinion has fallen.

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