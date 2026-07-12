Nancy Mace Is Already Talking About Taking Over Lindsey Graham's Seat

Just hours after the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham, vultures within South Carolina politics have already begun scheming their way into control over the empty Senate seat.

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The most notable individual to make an out-of-touch and distasteful comment promoting themselves as a potential successor to Graham was none other than electoral failure Nancy Mace. She reiterated her interest in the seat during an appearance on Fox News while attempting to walk back some of the glee her initial post showed for the potential promotion.

“Just when I thought I was out… they pull me back in…” pic.twitter.com/1AzRMPAEuc — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) July 12, 2026

🚨 NOW: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) says she would "take a look" at running for Lindsey Graham's open U.S. Senate seat if people want her to, but right now, it's time to mourn



"Right now...we're all in shock. We're mourning his loss."



"If the people of South Carolina would like me… pic.twitter.com/pQzxgp7Sn7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 12, 2026

This isn’t the first elevation in office that Mace has sought this cycle. She found herself with a fifth place finish in a distant dead last amongst the high-profile candidates who ran for South Carolina governor just over a month ago, securing only 12 percent of the vote. Somehow, she believes that she’s a viable alternative to the post in the few remaining months of the term.

Now, despite Graham’s shocking death having occurred less than a day ago, she seems to believe that she’s a candidate for another promotion altogether.

An appointment will be made by Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in the coming days or weeks to fill the seat. A special election will be held to replace Graham’s name on the South Carolina ballot, where the winner will take on Democrat nominee Annie Andrews.

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