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Tipsheet

We Now Know Who Will Likely Replace Lindsey Graham

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | July 13, 2026 10:58 AM
We Now Know Who Will Likely Replace Lindsey Graham
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Darline Graham Nordone, the sister of late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), will presumably replace him in the United States Senate as an interim member, according to President Donald Trump.

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Graham, 71, died on Sunday of an "aortic dissection," Townhall previously reported. Decades ago, the Republican adopted his then-teenage sister after both of their parents died within a short time of one another. 

“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Monday morning. 

“This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!” he added.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster's office revealed that he would be announcing the interim replacement on Monday at 4 p.m. EST. 

Since Graham was up for re-election this cycle, the appointed individual would only serve until the term is complete in January, unless they decided to run for a full term. 

Graham was already the Republican nominee, which will create a quick primary election next month to choose his replacement for the November race, according to Politico. Democrat Annie Andrews will be running against whoever the nominee is. 

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"I hope that South Carolinians will join me in setting partisanship aside and offering gratitude to Senator Lindsey Graham for his service to the great state of South Carolina," Andrews said in a statement on Sunday. 

As of February, the race was rated "Solid Republican" by the Cook Political Report. Meanwhile, Graham's passing created an opening as chair of the Senate Budget Committee, as he also played a key role in Washington's foreign affairs discourse. 

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