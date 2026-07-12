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Lindsey Graham's Cause of Death Revealed in Preliminary Autopsy Report

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 12, 2026 5:05 PM
Lindsey Graham's Cause of Death Revealed in Preliminary Autopsy Report
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) passed away suddenly on Saturday night. He was 71. The South Carolina Republican had just returned from a trip to a drone production plant in Ukraine. NBC News reported that emergency services were called to his DC residence for an apparent cardiac event. 

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Tributes have poured in from friends and colleagues, including President Trump. While the ghouls on the Left celebrated, Democratic senators, both past and present, offered heartfelt condolences for the late Mr. Graham. Today, we learned the official cause of death: Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease. Bill Melugin has more:

An initial examination from the DC Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) died as a result of “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease”. In layman’s terms, this means a tear in the aorta caused by hardening & narrowing of arteries as a result of underlying cardiovascular disease.

DC Medical Examiner’s Office statement: 

“The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death.”

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There is a history of heart disease in the Graham family; his father, Florence Graham, passed away from a heart attack at age 68. 

We'll update accordingly pending the toxicology report. 

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