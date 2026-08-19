Seattle's Socialist Mayor Is Facing a Recall Effort After Ignoring Shootings and Sex Trafficking

An effort to recall Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson appears to be gaining steam as local dissatisfaction with her performance grows sharper.

Wilson has been under the microscope since taking office and her mishandling of several matters, including the Bite of Seattle shooting and the resignation of Police Chief Shon Barnes.

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From Fox 13 Seattle:

The recall charge points to five specific events: the forced resignation of then-Police Chief Shon Barnes, shootings and sex trafficking in the North Aurora neighborhood, crime and drug use in the Chinatown International District, crime in Belltown and the deactivation of CCTV cameras for police use around the city. Dig deeper: The filing outlines safety issues across several Seattle areas, including North Aurora, Chinatown International District, Belltown and Third Avenue. In North Aurora, residents reported sex trafficking, prostitution and gun battles putting bullets through homes and businesses between January and June. Neighbors installed temporary gunfire barriers that the mayor had removed on June 6, though SDOT later placed trial barriers after a June 30 meeting. In Chinatown-International District, residents asked for action against open-air drug sales at 12th Avenue and Jackson following recent shootings and stabbings. The document also notes security cameras near Garfield High School and Capitol Hill remain unactivated despite receiving federal grant funding. Jacobson and Osterud claim these continuing issues have "created chaos" and "show a lack of fiscal responsibility."

NOW🚨A petition to RECALL socialist Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson is GAINING STEAM after she jeopardized public safety



"Wilson's decision to FIRE Seattle's police chief after a deadly shooting at a food festival."



There are TOO MANY SOCIALISTS in Seattle



It's now heading to court pic.twitter.com/ELqJzOU9lz — vanhoa (@vanhoa2272) August 19, 2026

It’s not yet clear how much support the petition has among local residents. But after it goes through an assessment process involving the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and a judge, it will gather signatures.

According to the King County Elections Office, recall charges must undergo a technical review by the Prosecuting Attorney's Office. Elections officials say this is where the recall effort is currently. If it meets the technical requirements, a ballot synopsis is written and filed with the King County Superior Court, where a judge will determine if the charges meet the bar of malfeasance. If county prosecutors and a Superior Court judge both approve, then proponents will have 180 days to gather signatures to qualify a recall election for the ballot. Once this occurs, it goes back to the elections office for verification. Elections officials note that most recall efforts do not make it past the steps to reach the petition phase, though some still go out to gather signatures.

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Former Police Chief Barnes resigned just days after the July 26 Bite of Seattle shooting that claimed three lives and wounded several others.

The mayor also courted controversy by vowing to hike taxes on wealthy residents and signaling that she does not care if this results in them leaving the city.

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