United States Launches 'Powerful Strikes' Against Iran

The United States has launched further strikes against Iran after recent strikes by the Middle Eastern country against cargo ships.

“U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway,” the U.S. Central Command posted to X on Tuesday evening.

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“The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” the statement continued.

U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway. The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 7, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, the U.S. nixed Iran’s license to sell oil, but a U.S. official said in a statement to Townhall that “negotiators continue to work in good faith towards a final deal” after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two countries last month.

“The Office of Foreign Assets Control is revoking GL X, which authorized the sale of Iranian oil. As President Trump and the administration have repeatedly affirmed, the MOU in effect with Iran is entirely performance-based,” the official stated, Townhall previously reported.

“Iran will only reap benefits if they exhibit good behavior. Iran’s actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences,” the official added.

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