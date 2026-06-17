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Tipsheet

Trump and Iran Sign Preliminary Peace Agreement

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 17, 2026 6:45 PM
Trump and Iran Sign Preliminary Peace Agreement
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A United States official confirmed to Townhall that the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran was signed.

“On Sunday, the MOU was signed digitally by Vice President Vance and Speaker Ghalibaf and witnessed by President Trump. Now, it has been signed by President Trump and President Pezeshkian,” the official said on background on Wednesday evening.

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The memorandum was read out to media outlets by a senior United States official on Wednesday afternoon. The MOU is considered only a step in the process to end the conflict, rather than a final deal.

Another official noted in that call that the U.S. will “work very closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA]” to make sure that Iran is following the terms when it comes to nuclear provisions in the MOU.

The MOU “reaffirms that [Iran] shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons.” Notably, the U.S. will also start “the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the Naval blockade within 30 days.”

“The United States of America, and Islamic Republic of Iran, and their allies in the current war, by signing this MOU, declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon,” the MOU states.

Earlier today, President Trump said that he hopes the peace agreement will bring a larger deal across the Middle East. 

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Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend a signing ceremony for the agreement on Friday in Switzerland.

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