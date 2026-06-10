Here's How Much Oil Went Through the Strait of Hormuz Under a 'Secret Mission'

President Donald Trump said that “more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil” successfully went through the Strait of Hormuz as a result of a “secret mission” that the United States Military conducted in order to allow ships to get through the critical waterway for cargo.

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"Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market,” he continued.

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“More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait. This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he continued.

The president said in the Oval Office this morning that the United States “took out” just under two dozen ships “late at night, with no lights, because they don't have any radar, because we blasted the crap out of it.”

"You know, I can say it now, something you didn't know. Do you know we've been taking out millions of barrels of oil?” he said, Townhall previously reported.

The U.S. struck targets in Iran on Tuesday in response to an Army helicopter getting shot down near the Strait, which led to two pilots needing to be rescued.

Trump has repeatedly indicated that the countries could be headed toward a deal, but both countries have also indicated that further military action is also an option.

“Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!” Trump posted earlier on Wednesday.

Townhall reported Tuesday that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wants “foreign forces” out of the area surrounding the country, including the strait.

Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire.



To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave.



We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too. pic.twitter.com/5DDgHAscBj — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 9, 2026

“Iran prefers the language of diplomacy. However, as our Brave Warriors have shown to the world, we know how to speak other languages too,” he wrote.

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