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Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Just Filed a Very Interesting Brief With the Court

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 2:15 PM
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Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Just Filed a Very Interesting Brief With the Court
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

While we wait for Utah Judge Tony Graf to rule whether or not Tyler Robinson will go to trial for the murder of Charlie Kirk, Robinson's defense team filed a brief yesterday in response to the state's motion for probable cause. The defense is now arguing not that Robinson didn't commit the crime, but that it shouldn't be a death penalty case because Robinson didn't intend to kill anyone other than Charlie Kirk.

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"The apparent defense strategy here isn't to prove that Tyler Robinson didn't kill Charlie Kirk, but that he didn't intend to kill anyone else and that therefore this should not be a death penalty case," said Claudia Cowan.

"Robinson was charged with aggravated first-degree murder because prosecutors say he fired a high-powered rifle from a good distance away into a crowded Turning Point USA event where others, including children, could have been killed," she continued. "At a preliminary hearing last month, they presented overwhelming video, DNA, and ballistics evidence to convince the judge to proceed to trial."

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Yes, it's kind of a bombshell.

The defense is also reportedly arguing that Robinson didn't know children were present at the event because it took place on a college campus and not at an elementary school. The defense also reportedly claimed that Robinson's statements, including his assertion that he "had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and [he] took it" and that "[he] had enough of his hatred," do not prove political motivation.

It's so weird that Candace Owens isn't being used by the defense. So weird. Expect that lot to melt down over this filing.

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The preliminary hearing wrapped up on July 10, and prosecutors have until August 18 to respond to this filing. Robinson has not yet entered a plea, and it's possible a plea agreement could still be reached. Judge Graf is expected to rule on whether the case will go to trial on September 1.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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News Topics CHARLIE KIRK | CRIME | JUDGES | UTAH
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