I'm Pretty Sure David Axelrod Wasn't Expecting This Example of Voter Fraud

With election integrity still under scrutiny due to President Trump’s speech, evidence of illegal aliens on voter rolls, and a hacker who compromised the data of over 630,000 voters in Arizona, the Democrats continue to ignore the issue. Shouldn’t we address these vulnerabilities? Things get even worse. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane to the 2008 Democrat primaries, when a local party chair went to jail for a fake-signature scheme to get then-Sen. Barack Obama on the ballot that cycle. Ex-Bush spokesman Pete Seat highlighted this on CNN, and the best part was that Obama’s former spokesman, David Axelrod, was on the panel.

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A Bush White House spokesman drops a bomb on CNN that nobody saw coming: Barack Obama got on the 2008 Indiana primary ballot with FRAUDULENT signatures.



And he says it to Obama’s own strategist, David Axelrod, sitting three feet away.



AXELROD: [Mocking] "In Arizona, [Trump]… pic.twitter.com/i52qqoy51k — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 12, 2026

SEAT: “I’ll give you an example of where it [election fraud] has been determinative. And that’s in my home state of Indiana, Saint Joseph County. The gentleman you previously worked for, David Axelrod, Barack Obama got on the ballot because Democrats in that county submitted fraudulent ballot petition signatures. People, including the Democrat county chair, went to jail over that. Barack Obama should not have been on the primary ballot in the state of Indiana.” KINZINGER: “But that’s not a voting issue. Like that’s something—” PETE SEAT: “It is a voting issue because he was on the ballot and people could vote for him, and he shouldn't have been.” AXELROD: “How did how did that get determined?” SEAT: “It was finally exposed two years later. It went through the courts, and several people found themselves in jail. But that’s the problem. It didn’t happen. They didn’t find it before he was on the ballot. It took years after.”

Seat is referring to Butch Morgan, who was convicted of this scheme in 2013 (via South Bend Tribune):

That was the verdict … in the forgery trial involving former chair of the county Democratic Party Butch Morgan and party member Dustin Blythe, who were accused of conspiring to forge signatures on petitions to place Democratic candidates on the state primary ballot in 2008. It came just after 8 p.m., after about three hours of deliberation. Morgan was convicted on two counts of felony conspiracy to commit petition fraud and two counts of felony conspiracy to commit forgery, and Blythe was convicted on nine counts of felony forgery and one count of felony falsifying a petition.

Morgan was sentenced to a year in jail. He faced up to 22 years behind bars.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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