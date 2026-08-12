CNN's Embarrassing Itself Whining About Trump Avoiding an Assassination Attempt in Turkey

President Trump faced a serious assassination threat in Turkey. He changed planes without informing the press corps. It was a secret operation. Get over it. The most frustrating part of this story is that these journalists believe they’re on the same level as the president of the United States when it comes to protection. No, if such an attack happens, you die, the president survives — that’s the hierarchy.

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What’s also amusing is that the press is more upset about not being informed because they would have leaked it, putting Trump in danger, which, for some, might be the intention. Only the media is mad about this, which says everything you need to know about the story. No one cares. Why this was leaked and who did it is more important to me, but not right now.

To recap, here’s The Washington Post, which got the scoop:

#BREAKING: Iran knew Trump’s exact hotel and floor; shoulder-fired missile seen near NATO summit. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) August 12, 2026

An Iranian assassination threat against President Donald Trump prompted an extraordinary operation last month in which he flew secretly from Turkey on an alternate military aircraft while the White House said he was aboard Air Force One, The Washington Post has learned. The clandestine mission, which has not been reported previously, was carried out unbeknownst to journalists and some White House staff members who believed they were on the same plane as the president, according to material reviewed by The Post, a U.S. official familiar with the operation and another person with knowledge of the president’s travel. These people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk about the matter. […] The maneuver meant that Trump’s actual location was concealed from the American public and many senior U.S. officials for hours. Weeks later, it remains unclear how widely the administration has disclosed the operation.

CNN still isn’t over this story, with Barbara Starr questioning the legality of removing Trump from Air Force One, or whatever. I couldn’t care less.

Barabra Starr suggests there is a problem with the Secret Service decision to remove the president from Air Force One, questioning how is it "a legal order"



Meanwhile, CNN complains about being "left in the dark" that the president was not on the plane

pic.twitter.com/gGo7JDoVal — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 12, 2026

‘We weren’t told’ is the overarching theme here. Well, too bad. Nothing you can do about it now. The president got home safe, which is the only thing that matters. And, again, yeah, you shouldn’t be told anything this sensitive, because you people are worthless liars, for the most part.

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