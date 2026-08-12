Ex-MSNBC Host Reads DSA's Action Items...and Calls Them Total 'Crap'

He got pulled into the Me Too controversy for making some inappropriate remarks in the past, and his show was canceled, but one wonders what ex-MSNBC host Chris Matthews’ program would be like amid the socialist insurgency within the Democrat Party. Are they taking over? That narrative took a big hit with Francesca Hong’s defeat in the Wisconsin gubernatorial primary. Matthews clearly cannot stand these people, and he didn’t hold back when appearing on Joe Scarborough’s show this morning, calling their agenda "crap."

Advertisement

Chris Matthews lists everything the DSA believes on MSNBC, then calls it CRAP.



Even he can't stomach what's happening to his own party.



MATTHEWS: "We're going to get rid of ICE. Not just ICE. We're going to get rid of the border. We're not going to have a border anymore. We're… pic.twitter.com/xt5gXySJzE — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 12, 2026

MATTHEWS: "We're going to get rid of ICE. Not just ICE. We're going to get rid of the border. We're not going to have a border anymore. We're not going to effectively control people entering and leaving the country... We're going to get rid of prisons. We're going to get rid of the Pentagon." "Well, what happens when your hostages are your former diplomats — like what happened with President Carter? People take your diplomats hostage. What do you do then? You need an army. You don't like to have an army, but you do need to have one." "AOC... came out and said, 'We're just a big tent party.'" “Well, the problem with the big tent defense is every Democrat has to defend all this crap coming from the left. They've got to say, 'I believe in all this crazy stuff, and that makes me a Democrat.' You've got to say, 'No, no, I'm not a member of the DSA, and here's why,' and make it very clear."

It’s not the first time Matthews has ripped his party. In November 2025, he noted that the Democrats’ snobbery will continue to lose them support. In July of that year, he noted Trump’s exceptional political skills and keeping tabs on what was going on culturally.

🚨HOLY SMOKES: Chris Matthews just RIPPED Democrats for being elitist, entitled SNOBS on MSNBC:



"How does a Democratic Party which is trying to talk to working class people again...How do they bridge that divide?"



"The people that didn't go to college are voting for TRUMP!"… pic.twitter.com/4xd4jN0lQ7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 12, 2025

“He's [Trump] very good at knowing your condition, your worries, your insecurities,” he said. Whereas at the time Joe Biden was incapable of doing that, the former host likened him to Walter Mondale, who also couldn’t keep up with the moment.

Quite a stark difference from a man who called Trump's first inagural address "Hitlerian."

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.