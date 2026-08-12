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Abdul El-Sayed No Longer Wants to Debate Mike Rogers, He Wants to Do This Instead

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 12, 2026 1:30 PM
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Abdul El-Sayed No Longer Wants to Debate Mike Rogers, He Wants to Do This Instead
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A week ago, Abdul El-Sayed challenged Mike Rogers to five debates, calling Rogers a coward if he refused to agree to them. After a narrow win in Michigan's Democrat Senate primary, a race where El-Sayed was trounced in Detroit and polls were very, very wrong, he must be nervous about his general election prospects.

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It was the height of hubris, of course, but that's all El-Sayed has.

And yesterday, El-Sayed doubled down on that after Rogers blasted El-Sayed for admitting his "Medicare for All" scheme would make taxes skyrocket on all Americans. But now El-Sayed no longer seems interested in debating Rogers. 

Instead, El-Sayed wants to meet Rogers on a football field.

As we told you yesterday, El-Sayed deleted more than 100 YouTube videos to hide his views, including a video where he once questioned if football was "ethical" and "safe" and also linked "the sport’s 'ethos' to narratives used to justify slavery and westward expansion."

He also said "toxic masculinity" is at the heart of football.

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So which is it?

Bingo.

This is unfitting behavior for someone who wants to be a senator.

He's "obligated" to follow Sharia law, remember, and that's not exactly peaceful.

The confidence is just oozing out of every word.

No, he isn't.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MEDICARE | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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