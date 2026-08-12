Abdul El-Sayed No Longer Wants to Debate Mike Rogers, He Wants to Do This Instead

A week ago, Abdul El-Sayed challenged Mike Rogers to five debates, calling Rogers a coward if he refused to agree to them. After a narrow win in Michigan's Democrat Senate primary, a race where El-Sayed was trounced in Detroit and polls were very, very wrong, he must be nervous about his general election prospects.

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El-Sayed: "Mike, I'm gonna say it right now, I know you're gonna say no because you're a coward: Five debates, alright? If you're willing to stand with me and have a conversation, you and I both know that you will wither in front of your own crimes. But I'm gonna make sure… pic.twitter.com/afRW4bm9XA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2026

It was the height of hubris, of course, but that's all El-Sayed has.

If you know nothing about the polls for either candidate in a race but want to know which one is trailing, it's almost always the one asking for the most debates. https://t.co/jqlBujmbYf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 5, 2026

And yesterday, El-Sayed doubled down on that after Rogers blasted El-Sayed for admitting his "Medicare for All" scheme would make taxes skyrocket on all Americans. But now El-Sayed no longer seems interested in debating Rogers.

Instead, El-Sayed wants to meet Rogers on a football field.

Since you’re too afraid to debate me, how about you “hold me accountable” on a football field instead. Tackle, no pads like we used to play when we were kids. I’d be happy to show you much I love football. https://t.co/6oQ6sunxZn — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 12, 2026

As we told you yesterday, El-Sayed deleted more than 100 YouTube videos to hide his views, including a video where he once questioned if football was "ethical" and "safe" and also linked "the sport’s 'ethos' to narratives used to justify slavery and westward expansion."

He also said "toxic masculinity" is at the heart of football.

Now Abdul loves football again 😂 https://t.co/iw7v7NQcwL — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) August 12, 2026

So which is it?

You'll twist your ankle and accuse Rogers of genocide. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 12, 2026

Bingo.

Please keep speaking. 🤣

With every post and every video, it shows you're not fit to serve in any capacity as an elected official. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) August 12, 2026

This is unfitting behavior for someone who wants to be a senator.

Why are you such an aggressive and violent person?



Can you not express your thoughts with words? — Random HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) August 12, 2026

He's "obligated" to follow Sharia law, remember, and that's not exactly peaceful.

The confidence is just oozing out of every word.

So Abdul El-Sayed's response to the accurate claim that he is anti-Football and a terrorism apologist is to threaten to tackle his opponent.



Classic. Not beating the allegations, Abdul. https://t.co/GSkC8myWEv — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) August 12, 2026

No, he isn't.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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