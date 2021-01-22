These Governors Violated Their Own Coronavirus Restrictions to Attend Biden's Inauguration

The crowd was light at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Wednesday due to, we're told, the Wuhan coronavirus. Makes sense. Why unnecessarily risk spreading the virus by having people attend an inauguration ceremony when, given today's technology, anyone interested in viewing the snoozefest could have done so from their own home, where Democrat governors have forced people to stay throughout much of the pandemic.

So why then did Democrat Govs. Phil Murphy (NJ), Gretchen Whitmer (MI) and Tom Wolf (PA) break their own coronavirus restrictions and needlessly risk spreading the virus by attending the inauguration in person? Who knows. But Democrats are big on the rules for thee but not for me.

The Washington Free Beacon reported the three governors broke their own travel restrictions and coronavirus guidelines in order to attend Wednesday's inauguration.

Whitmer violated her own restrictions by attending a gathering of more than 25 people. Hardly surprising, given the fact that Whitmer took part in crowded left-wing protests in her state last summer.

Gov. Murphy, another hypocrite, recently instructed his residents to avoid "all nonessential interstate travel." And Gov. Wolf has been chastising his residents for leaving their homes and traveling during the holidays. Travelers to Pennsylvania must present a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days upon arrival.

So, as you see, Biden's Inauguration Day was just another glaring example of Democrat hypocrisy. Biden delivered a speech at the Lincoln Memorial later that night, just hours after signing an executive order requiring face masks to be worn at all times while on federal property. Guess who wasn't wearing a face mask while standing on federal property?

The inauguration was also rank with another kind of Democrat hypocrisy. Activist celebrities who are always panicking about climate change flew in separate private jets to attend Biden's big day. Democrats expect the peons to stay home with the lights off while they jet across the country to attend large gatherings with other elites.

Hypocrisy was the theme of Biden's inauguration, but it will likely be the theme of Biden's entire administration.