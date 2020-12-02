WATCH: Even CNN Is Fed Up with Democrats Violating Their Own Coronavirus Guidelines

CNN's Brianna Keilar ripped Democrats on Wednesday for violating their own coronavirus restrictions while lecturing constituents about the importance of everyone doing their part.

"A number of Democratic leaders apologizing or reversing course after multiple occurrences of 'do as I say, not as I do,'" Keilar began. "They have been caught not following their own coronavirus guidelines."

Keilar went through a long list of Democrat hypocrites who were caught saying one thing and doing another. She began with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who was caught dining at the same ritzy restaurant in Napa that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) was spotted at the day before.

On Tuesday, Breed warned that restrictions in San Francisco weren't working -- I wonder why -- and threatened to close all indoor dining if cases in the city continued to rise.

"We have to continue to do our part to distance ourselves from one another and to limit our activities," the mayor said in a clip played by CNN.

In the five-minute segment, CNN's Keilar tore into Gov. Newsom for breaking his own restrictions. She also ripped Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who voted to close down in-door dining before rushing off to a restaurant to enjoy one last meal. Keilar pointed out the hypocrisy of San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, who attended a large Thanksgiving gathering with elderly relatives after telling his constituents to cancel Thanksgiving plans and stay home, and the hypocrisy of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, who also told people to avoid traveling before being spotted at the airport to spend Thanksgiving with his wife and daughter.

Keilar also chided Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), who announced plans to gather with his 89-year-old mother and other family members over the holiday. Facing backlash, the governor changed his plans.

"The past few weeks brought into relief a pattern of leaders failing to lead by example, asking Americans to make sacrifices that they themselves are unwilling to make and appearing sorry only when they are caught," Keilar concluded. "Trust is built slowly, but it evaporates faster than reservations at a fancy restaurant."

Keilar needed a longer segment to fit in all the examples of Democratic hypocrisy.

A maskless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was caught getting her hair done at a salon in San Francisco.

It was reported on Wednesday that Austin Mayor Steve Adler told residents in a Facebook Livestream in early November to stay home or risk another lockdown. What the mayor didn't tell his residents was that he was livestreaming his warnings from his timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. It was also reported the mayor hosted a 20-person wedding reception for his daughter at an upscale hotel in downtown Austin before jetting off to Cabo.

Good for CNN for finally calling out Democrats, but the liberal media's shilling for Democrats is what makes these Democrats think the rules don't apply to them in the first place.

WATCH: CNN's Brianna Keilar with an absolutely brutal 5 minute take down of Democrat coronavirus hypocrisy starring SF Mayor London Breed, CA Gov Gavin Newsom, LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, and NY Gov Andrew Cuomo. pic.twitter.com/Ew7y4RK9mp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 2, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany similarly went through a long list on Wednesday of Democratic hypocrites who were caught breaking coronavirus guidelines that they expect everyone else to follow.