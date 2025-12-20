Democratic Candidate: 'Send Me to Congress to Smoke These Fools!'

Democratic congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg released a fundraising email Saturday afternoon asking his supporters to send him to Congress to “smoke these fools.”

Democratic congressional hopeful Jack Schlossberg just sent out an email begging supporters to send him to Congress to “smoke these fools” because of the Kennedy Center renaming. pic.twitter.com/KOSAlfh05F — Joe Chalfant (@JoeChalfant) December 20, 2025

The irate email was sent two days after the Kennedy Center’s board voted unanimously to rebrand the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center. Schlossberg, the grandson of assassinated President John F. Kennedy, took the opportunity to attack President Trump, “Donald Trump just announced he's going to rename the Kennedy Center after HIMSELF. Will you help send me to Congress to stand up to his dictator B.S….?”

“This isn't the first time Trump has tried to erase my grandfather President Kennedy's legacy, and it won't be the last,” the email continued. “I'll have zero part in propping up Trump's narcissism. Send me to Congress to smoke these fools! I won't be intimidated or back down.”

“Our campaign represents everything Trump can't stand or defeat, and that makes me proud as hell,” the email finished. “Fight back.”

Schlossberg contended that the vote to rename the Center was not unanimous, and that President Trump pursued the name change due to Schlossberg’s congressional campaign.

Microphones were muted and the board meeting and vote NOT unanimous



I’m told Trump explicitly motivated to act by JACK FOR NEW YORK



Our campaign represents everything Trump can’t stand or defeat. — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) December 18, 2025

The fiery language comes as violence continues to mount against conservatives across the country, including the two assassination attempts on President Trump in 2024. The parallel between Schlossberg’s grandfather and Trump was apparently lost on his campaign.

Soliciting donations, however, was not.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

