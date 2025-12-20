VIP
This Woman Just Got Married – but Her New Husband Isn't Real
The Injustice System Causes Nothing But Trouble
Minneapolis Police Chief Proves His Theological Ignorance
Michael Knowles vs. Vivek Ramaswamy: Two Visions of What Makes an American
Suitcases of Cash: L.A. Gold Dealers Busted in $127M IRS Scheme
6 Charged in $41M Years-Long Insider Trading and Market Manipulation Scheme
Minnesota Newspaper Led by Former Walz Appointee Dismisses Claims of $9 Billion Fraud
ICE Gives 'Christmas Gift' to Americans
Feds Seize More Than 74,000 Stolen Items in Amazon, eBay Trafficking Scheme
U.S. Seizes Ship Off Coast of Venezuela
New Jersey Business Owner Sentenced to 87 Months for $172M Medicare Fraud
GOP Senator Won't Seek Reelection
Ellison Claims Minnesota 'Shut Down' Scammers As Fraud Estimates Soar to $9 Billion
AG Pam Bondi Faces Possible Impeachment After Epstein Files Release Disappoints
Tipsheet

Democratic Candidate: 'Send Me to Congress to Smoke These Fools!'

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 20, 2025 4:30 PM
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Democratic congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg released a fundraising email Saturday afternoon asking his supporters to send him to Congress to “smoke these fools.”

The irate email was sent two days after the Kennedy Center’s board voted unanimously to rebrand the venue the Trump-Kennedy Center. Schlossberg, the grandson of assassinated President John F. Kennedy, took the opportunity to attack President Trump, “Donald Trump just announced he's going to rename the Kennedy Center after HIMSELF. Will you help send me to Congress to stand up to his dictator B.S….?”

“This isn't the first time Trump has tried to erase my grandfather President Kennedy's legacy, and it won't be the last,” the email continued. “I'll have zero part in propping up Trump's narcissism. Send me to Congress to smoke these fools! I won't be intimidated or back down.”

“Our campaign represents everything Trump can't stand or defeat, and that makes me proud as hell,” the email finished. “Fight back.”

Related:

Schlossberg contended that the vote to rename the Center was not unanimous, and that President Trump pursued the name change due to Schlossberg’s congressional campaign.

The fiery language comes as violence continues to mount against conservatives across the country, including the two assassination attempts on President Trump in 2024. The parallel between Schlossberg’s grandfather and Trump was apparently lost on his campaign. 

Soliciting donations, however, was not.

