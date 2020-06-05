Whitmer Joins Protests, Ignoring Social Distancing Guidelines, Surrounded by People Without Masks

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who enforced some of the most strict lockdown orders in the nation, was seen protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody on Thursday, disregarding social distancing guidelines and surrounded by people who were not wearing masks.

Just last month she criticized those protesting her stay-at-home orders, saying their actions made it more likely that the lockdown would continue even longer.

Whitmer's spokeswoman Tiffany Brown defended the governor’s actions.

"The governor took precautions for engaging in an outdoor activity, including wearing a mask even though it is not required outdoors under the order," Brown said.

According to the governor’s website explaining the order, protests are protected under the First Amendment but participants “must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the person’s household."

Republican state Rep. Lynn Afenoudlis blasted Whitmer over her hypocrisy.

"Social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19 — unless you have a great photo op," she tweeted. “And control.”



Others on social media were equally as critical of Whitmer.

The issue is not that @GovWhitmer attended a (justified) protest.



It's that for months, she targeted her own citizens who tried to open their businesses & survive.



She broke her OWN RULES.



Indeed, just days ago, though the stay-at-home order had been lifted, she said hair salons couldn't open.

These rules are so arbitrary and indefensible. It’s just based on whatever Whitmer feels like on any given day.



