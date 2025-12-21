Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on...
We Know When the Brown University Shooter Killed Himself

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 21, 2025 6:50 AM
FBI/Providence Police Department via AP

Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese national, committed the Brown University shooting on December 13, which killed two people and wounded another nine. He also shot and killed MIT professor and former Lisbon classmate Nuno F.G. Loureiro on December 15 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Why he did it is one of the crucial questions left outstanding. He was a legal permanent resident, a former student of Brown, and knew how to cover his tracks. He changed license plates and had a Google phone, with some reports saying he might have used European SIM cards and other apps, to avoid tracking.  

US Attorney Leah Foley said Valente was exceptional at covering his tracks. It was a homeless man, “John,” who cracked the case open. He followed Valente and got his description, along with his rental car's model, make, and tags. He posted this encounter on Reddit.  

Valente’s body was found in Salem, New Hampshire, on December 18, though authorities heavily insinuated that he didn’t commit suicide that day. Based on the autopsy, he killed himself on December 16, a day after killing Loureiro. So, yes, the affidavit contains an error: it says Valente contacted the car rental service on December 18. 

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MASSACHUSETTS MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH

It caps off a bizarre and tragic crime, compounded by the incompetence of those investigating the attack. Brown University and Rhode Island officials were a circus for most of this investigation, to the point that some of these pressers should never have happened, as confusion and contradictory messages were pervasive. 

 Claudio Manuel Neves Valente Affidavit  by  Matt Vespa  

