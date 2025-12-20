When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the Dems Missed the Mark

The Epstein files are now public. There are redactions, because I don’t know who wants to know which minors were exposed to what during Jeffrey Epstein’s aberrant and illegal sexual escapades. Democrats have been salivating over the release of these files, thinking that a smoking gun will be found to ensnare Donald Trump. That have not happened, and it never will. The person featured prominently in yesterday’s document dump was Bill Clinton and Winnie the Pooh—I’m not kidding about the latter. It’s led to epic meme reactions. When this has become a punchline, you’ve lost:

LIVE: Democrats suddenly pushing to get the Epstein files released to “finally get Trump” pic.twitter.com/yMkxBNPWBV — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) December 19, 2025

Wow CNN & MSDNC are back to hyperventilating over the Trump-Kennedy Center. They *really* don’t want to talk about this photo of Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/jGONCnrW6S — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) December 19, 2025

🚨New: Both Bill and Hillary Clinton have turned their comments off on X pic.twitter.com/aLAXhHRbdh — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) December 20, 2025

Live look at the Clinton house tonight: pic.twitter.com/RUHya6ECC1 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 19, 2025

🚨 ANOTHER NEVER BEFORE SEEN photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein has just surfaced



Clinton was practically best friends with this pedophiIe—even AFTER his conviction—and we’re supposed to believe Slick Willy wasn’t diddling kids?



Bullsht. pic.twitter.com/W4jkQpmdST — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 19, 2025

A live look at the Clinton residence tonight. pic.twitter.com/H1k7LJ3WO3 — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) December 20, 2025

pic.twitter.com/G5FdWxtxQE — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) December 19, 2025

This like Diddy and Meek https://t.co/fzAIPpsdYl — Uncle Daddy Wee-Yum (@MrGee54) December 19, 2025

And frankly, it shouldn’t be. Democrats have tried to use these files to attack Trump, while forgetting that there are a dozen-plus survivors who want justice. So, yes, some of these memes are hilarious, but the victims deserve their day in court, which I don’t see happening anytime soon, especially with one part so ‘orange man…bad’ obsessed.

Back to the case, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche added that some 1,200 victims had been identified during their review (via Fox News):

More than a dozen politically exposed people and government officials' names appear in the hundreds of thousands of pages of Jeffrey Epstein files made public Friday, sources said. And Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the DOJ discovered more than 1,200 victims and their families during the exhaustive review, explaining the process behind determining which files could be released in a letter to Congress exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital. Sources told Fox News Digital that new photos of Epstein with former President Bill Clinton are part of the release, which is available at justice.gov/epstein. Clinton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

