When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the Dems Missed the Mark

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 20, 2025 2:00 AM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

The Epstein files are now public. There are redactions, because I don’t know who wants to know which minors were exposed to what during Jeffrey Epstein’s aberrant and illegal sexual escapades. Democrats have been salivating over the release of these files, thinking that a smoking gun will be found to ensnare Donald Trump. That have not happened, and it never will. The person featured prominently in yesterday’s document dump was Bill Clinton and Winnie the Pooh—I’m not kidding about the latter. It’s led to epic meme reactions. When this has become a punchline, you’ve lost:

Related:

DNC DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN

And frankly, it shouldn’t be. Democrats have tried to use these files to attack Trump, while forgetting that there are a dozen-plus survivors who want justice. So, yes, some of these memes are hilarious, but the victims deserve their day in court, which I don’t see happening anytime soon, especially with one part so ‘orange man…bad’ obsessed.  

Back to the case, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche added that some 1,200 victims had been identified during their review (via Fox News):

More than a dozen politically exposed people and government officials' names appear in the hundreds of thousands of pages of Jeffrey Epstein files made public Friday, sources said.

And Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the DOJ discovered more than 1,200 victims and their families during the exhaustive review, explaining the process behind determining which files could be released in a letter to Congress exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital.

Sources told Fox News Digital that new photos of Epstein with former President Bill Clinton are part of the release, which is available at justice.gov/epstein. Clinton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

