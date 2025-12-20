Why Epstein Victims Are Angry With Dems Over How They've Handled the Release of the Files

Amy covered this yesterday: The Jeffrey Epstein files are out. A massive tranche of files was released in accordance with a bill passed by Congress that required the Justice Department to release the documents. President Trump signed off on the motion, which sailed through the House and Senate. There have been selective disclosures here and there since that vote last month.

Democrats thought they had endless cannon fodder to use against the Trump administration. Instead, they’ve run away, as most of the new developments have placed their friends in a bad light. Moreover, the victims of the late New York financier found the selective releases from Democrats on House Oversight regarding this matter supremely annoying. When CNN can’t defend you, you know it’s bad:

A number of Jeffrey Epstein survivors voiced their concern in a private meeting with female Democratic lawmakers earlier this week about the intermittent disclosure of Epstein-related documents and photos by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, sharing that the selective publication of materials was distressing, four sources familiar with the call told CNN. The video call with members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus featured multiple Epstein survivors, some of their representatives and a number of female House Democrats – some of whom told the survivors that they understood their distress and that they even shared in their concerns. Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury, who also serves on the oversight panel, told the survivors in the meeting that she would relay their concerns back to the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Robert Garcia. She also said that she had already had some conversations with lawyers on the committee about how they were choosing which photos to release, and made clear that she herself was not happy about not getting much of a heads-up before the committee’s releases, according to the sources. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, another member of both the Democratic Women’s Caucus and oversight committee, agreed with Stansbury’s perspective. She told the group that she is committed to making sure that lawmakers are not causing Epstein survivors additional harm and trauma. […] One source told CNN that some survivors did receive a heads-up from the oversight committee that new photos would be released on Thursday, though it is not clear how much detail, if any, about the contents of the images were shared ahead of time. After members advocated to provide survivors notice in advance of releasing materials, Garcia informed Democrats on the oversight committee on Thursday morning ahead of the release what was included and shared that the survivors’ legal representatives were notified on Wednesday, according to an adviser familiar with conversations.

The victims deserve justice, but the Democrats aren’t going to help you. They don’t care about you—that much is clear regarding how they’ve treated the subject. They don’t see victims that need justice with the Epstein files; they see a way to embarrass and possibly destroy the Trump presidency. Everyone knows that. When every one of them went on the morning talk shows and said they never saw Trump do anything illegal regarding what Epstein was doing with underage girls, the Democrats dropped these women like a rock.

