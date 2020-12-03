WATCH: Biden's Disturbing Answer on How He'll Resolve Fundamental Differences With Kamala Harris

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris gave a joint interview to CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday. Biden gave one of his signature, bewildering answers when asked how he plans to resolve fundamental disagreements with his vice president.

"When we disagree, so far it's been just like when Barack and I did," Biden said. "... And like I told Barack, if I reach something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign."

So if and when Biden realizes that he has fundamental disagreements with his vice president, the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate, we can expect Biden to say that he has developed a disease and resign? My guess is COVID or some form of dementia.

Joe Biden is asked about his disagreements with Kamala Harris on certain issues:



Even Kamala was shaking her head at that one.

In the same interview, Biden said he plans on asking Americans to wear face masks during his first 100 days in office.

During the campaign, Biden made a large number of bewildering statements, routinely lost his train of thought, forgot important details like where he was, what office he was seeking, and even confused his wife for his sister.

The campaign didn't do much to assuage worries that Kamala Harris and others on the far-left were riding a trojan horse candidate into the White House. On the contrary, the Biden campaign left unnerving, if not quite subtle hints that Harris would indeed have an outsized role at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Days before the election, Harris crashed and burned during a 60 Minutes interview after Norah O'Donnell brought up the senator's far-left record and support for things like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal.

In September, Harris said the quiet part out loud, referring to a Biden presidency as "a Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States." And a month earlier, Biden posted a picture on his Instagram account featuring Harris with the caption, "Day one ready."

To ward of concerns over his physical health during the campaign, the Biden team had the candidate ride a bicycle in front of reporters.

Biden's transition team revealed on Sunday that the former vice president suffered multiple hairline fractures to his foot after reportedly slipping and falling while playing with his dog the day before. The team said the 78-year-old politician will likely wear an orthopedic walking boot the next several weeks, according to his doctor.

If inaugurated, Biden will become the oldest president to be inaugurated in U.S. history.