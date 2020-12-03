Biden Reveals How Long He Expects Americans to Wear Face Masks

Usually, incoming presidents are full of energy and accomplish a good part of their agenda in the first 100 days of office. Joe Biden, on the other hand, plans on delegating the work to the American people, ordering everyone to wear a face mask for 100 days beginning on his inauguration

During an appearance on CNN, Biden said that he plans on asking Americans, if and when he gets into office, to wear face masks for 100 consecutive days. Biden reiterated that the measure would only be temporary.

"On the first day I'm inaugurated, I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper. "Just 100 days to mask -- not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction."

Biden has repeatedly called mask-wearing a "patriotic duty" and has floated the idea of a nationwide mask mandate.

In the same CNN appearance, Biden said he would follow through on plans to implement a federal mandate, ordering people to wear face masks in federal buildings and while engaging in interstate transportation.

But wearing face masks for 100 days straight won't do much good if Americans don't wear face masks better than Joe Biden wears his.

It was during a CNN town hall event with Anderson Cooper earlier this year that Biden, despite holding a mask in his hand, approached a maskless Anderson Cooper for an in-face discussion as the camera cut to a commercial. Biden has also been caught removing his face mask to cough in his hand and has been photographed indoors not wearing a mask at all.

Now that effective vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus have been developed, perhaps Biden's call on Americans to wear face masks until May is just Biden's attempt to take credit for the Trump administration's forthcoming defeat over the virus.

Hopefully, Biden is first in line for the vaccine because it looks like he's probably going to need it.