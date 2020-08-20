Biden's Instagram Post Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Kamala Harris

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Joe Biden tweeted an image of himself holding hands with Kamala Harris, who appears to be leading the 77-year-old former vice president along. The image is captioned with the slogan, "Day One Ready," a tacit acknowledgment of the concerns many voters have over the candidate's cognitive decline and Joe Biden being used as a Trojan horse for far-left radicals.

(hat tip to Breitbart's Hannah Bleau)

"Come January, there won’t be any time to waste repairing the damage of the last four years and beginning the work of building back better," Biden's post reads. "@KamalaHarris and I are ready to get to work on day one."

Since everyone on Earth assumes the president should be ready to do his job on day one, the post is a subtle way of reassuring voters that Harris -- a politician so unimpressive that she failed to win a single delegate in her Democratic presidential bid -- will be just one heartbeat away from Biden and ready to assume the presidency on "Day One." But there's a reason Democrat primary voters were unimpressed with Kamala Harris

Harris is a California liberal with one of the most left-wing voting records in the U.S. Senate. She supports the Green New Deal and a healthcare plan very similar to Medicare for all. Out of all Democratic senators, Harris is the least likely to join bipartisan bills. Even Obama's former speechwriter, Jon Favreau, thinks it's "hilarious" whenever the mainstream media describes Kamala as some sort of "moderate" or "a centrist."

If even the Biden campaign believes it's important for Kamala to be "Day One Ready," it's no wonder the Democrats have kept Biden in the basement and avoided reporters like the plague. When Biden goes outside and answers questions from the press, likely voters are left with the distinct impression that the former vice president is in the early stages of dementia, as a poll conducted back in June found. Biden's handlers have learned to do their best when it comes to keeping Biden away from answering tough questions, avoiding unscripted moments, and scheduling Biden's activities for later in the day when the septuagenarian candidate tends to fair better.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m p.s.t., or whenever the candidate is feeling up to it.