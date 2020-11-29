Joe Biden Suffers Multiple Fractures to His Foot While Playing With His Dog

Biden's transition team revealed the former vice president suffered multiple hairline fractures to his foot after he reportedly slipped and fell while playing with one of his dogs on Saturday. The 78-year-old politician will likely need to wear an orthopedic walking boot for the next several weeks, according to his doctor.

"Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging. Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," said Kevin O'Connor, a doctor with Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Delaware.

The campaign put out a statement on Sunday evening acknowledging the hairline fractures and that the candidate will likely need to wear a walking boot for the next several weeks, The Hill reported.

Biden has two German shepherds named Major and Champ.

While most politicians campaign intensely for the presidency, Biden largely avoided the campaign trail in what became known as the candidate's basement strategy.

To ward of concerns over his physical health, the Biden campaign had the candidate ride a bicycle in front of reporters. Biden's fall should renew concerns over the candidate's physical health.

During the campaign trail, Biden also made a large number of bewildering statements, repeatedly lost his train of thought, forgot important details like where he was, what office he was running for, and confused his wife for his sister.

If inaugurated, Biden will become the oldest president to be inaugurated in U.S. history.