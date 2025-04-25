Since the Media Is Wondering Why Everyone Hates Them, Let's Dissect This Headline From The Daily Beast

If the entire headline and core of the piece is disemboweled by facts, then nix the story and issue an editor’s note. We’ve done that here at Townhall, though not often because we report on what actually happens. When it comes to conservatives and religion, without doubt, there’s a good chance the legacy press is going to screw it up. Either through their lack of knowledge of the institution, like the Catholic Church, or misusing terms and situations to fit a narrative. Or, in the case of The Daily Beast, flat-out lying about Vice President JD Vance’s trip to the Vatican.

It's already getting some attention since the vice president met the late Pope Francis during this trip over Easter, only for the Holy Father to pass away hours later. It’s sparked some funny internet memes, but one thing that tourists are forbidden is taking photographs in the Sistine Chapel. We can’t do it, but Vance did, which the publication reported was a gaffe. It wasn’t:

JD Vance is being slammed online after he broke one of the most notorious Vatican rules during his Easter weekend visit. The vice president was trailed by White House photographer Emily Higgins as he toured the iconic sites that the 10 million or so people who visit Vatican City each year are sure to recognize. But one of the photos sparked outcry. It showed Vance holding his young son as the two gazed up at the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

And look what’s buried in the piece:

Buried ALLLLL the way down Daily Beast admits that JD Vance got permission to take photos.



Even worse, the publication has since removed that portion. Why?

And these clowns wonder why there’s no trust in media.