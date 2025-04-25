A Closer Look at Trump's Meeting With Norway's Prime Minister

On Thursday, President Donald Trump met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Norway’s finance minister, Jens Stoltenberg at the White House to discuss tariffs, the war in Ukraine, and NATO.

Prior to the visit, Trump had imposed 15 percent tariffs on goods imported into the United States from Norway.

"This is bad news, it is very serious," Støre told reporters at the time.

“The US is our most important ally, and in a troubled and demanding time for security policy, the close contact between our countries is very important,” Støre added in a statement this week, ahead of the visit.

"Norway and the US cooperate in a number of areas, and the US is an important trading partner for Norway. I look forward to talking about areas where we can cooperate even more closely in the future," Støre added.

Støre also indicated that he was open to negotiating with Trump regarding the tariffs he imposed.

"There is an opening for negotiations here, the Americans say, and we will use that in every possible way that we can,” Støre said.

This writer participated in the official press pool for this visit at the White House, which occurred in the West Wing.

Støre arrived at the White House just before noon and was greeted by Trump. Immediately after, their lunch meeting began. Several members of Trump's cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth were present.

Trump was asked about the United States' relationship with Norway and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Both Norway and the United States were founding members of NATO in 1949.

Støre was asked directly if he thinks that Trump should receive a Nobel Peace Prize if he can successfully end the war in Ukraine.

"Well, I salute President Trump for having been taking important steps to get this conflict resolved...we need to have a ceasefire...I look forward to getting into some details because we are at a critical moment," the prime minister answered.

After the lunch, the press were invited to the Oval Office to ask Trump, Støre, and other leaders questions about the discussion.

Trump described the meeting as "productive" and said that they focused on tariffs and trade.

Støre reiterated that he "saluted" Trump for the leadership he's shown in trying to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Predictably, some reporters told Trump that they did not think he was pressuring Russia enough to end the war.

Støre emphasized how important it is for Trump to work to end the war in Ukraine because the conflict could “have ramifications far beyond Ukraine.”

Wrapping things up, Trump and Rubio explained that they were working to expand the Abraham Accords, as well. Støre appeared on board with this.

Shortly after, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke to the press briefly outside the West Wing. He stated that NATO countries should commit to spending more money on defense in the coming years.

“This is necessary to make sure that we stay safe,” and be “lethal,” he said.