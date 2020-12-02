Kayleigh McEnany Tells the Press: You Didn't Read AG Barr's Complete Comments on Voter Fraud

With images of "Democrat hypocrisy" playing on a loop behind her, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addressed reporters from the James S. Brady Press briefing room on Wednesday.

She listed a few of the more infamous incidents of liberals breaking their own COVID orders, including the footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walking around a hair salon without a mask, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom dining both maskless and indoors at the fancy French Laundry restaurant, despite strict orders against indoor dining.

"Rules for thee, but not for me," McEnany concluded.

WH Press Sec. @kayleighmcenany lists the Democratic politicians who have been hypocritical with their own COVID restrictions: pic.twitter.com/UFJdKosTec — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 2, 2020

"They act in a way that their own citizens are barred from acting," she said. But, she was pleased to see that the Supreme Court "rebuked" New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) attempt to limit gatherings at Catholic diocese and synagogues. Instead of showing deference to the Constitution following the Court's ruling, however, Cuomo attacked the legitimacy of the court, McEnany said.

Cuomo's defiant statement, she said, "strikes at the heart of the issue - that Democrats seek control."

The White House press, however, was not that interested in talking about the coronavirus or coronavirus restrictions. For the majority of the presser, McEnany was challenged on the DOJ's findings on voter fraud. In his initial statement, Attorney General Bill Barr said that the agency had not found "widespread fraud” in the 2020 election.

McEnany challenged the press to read more of Barr's remarks. In the same AP interview, she noted, Barr said that he thinks a lot of people are confusing the use of the criminal justice system because the campaign's lawsuits are all civil litigation, which is something "apart" from what the DOJ is pursuing.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says the Trump campaign still has active cases challenging election results in Wisconsin and Nevada. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud pic.twitter.com/immW6QbD7S — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 2, 2020

McEnany also urged the reporters to read the supplemental statement put out by the DOJ, which read that some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the agency has an affirmative finding of no fraud.

Pressed on whether the president still has confidence in Barr in his current capacity, McEnany said the press "will be the first to know" if the president has any personnel announcements.

Another reporter asked McEnany if President Trump still thinks he has a path to victory in the 2020 presidential election.

"The president is just looking for every legal vote to be counted," she said.

She directed their questions to the campaign, only noting that "they still do have active cases in Nevada and Wisconsin."