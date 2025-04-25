Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to ‘Seinfeld’ Creator’s Op-Ed Regarding His Dinner...
Burgum Takes Jocelyn Nungaray's Family to a Very Special Place
Liberals Loathe Arrival of 'MAGA Media' Inside the White House
IKEA and Demographics
Regardless, Good
Should Due Process Stop Trump From Deporting Illegals?
Is This the Most NPR Story Ever?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 25, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

California is hell. The clean-up might have been speedy, but the rebuilding has been moving slower than a Galapagos Giant Tortoise. Why? Well, it’s California, a state wrapped and then rewrapped in red tape. It’s to a point where ardent liberals, like Bill Maher, have become frustrated. Why do all these rich white liberals pay so much in taxes, only to have sub-par infrastructure, first responders, and recovery efforts. Even worse, the green freaks see an opportunity to implement some Green New Deal nonsense, which National Public Radio jumped on with this segment of All Things Considered. 

Headline: “As LA rebuilds after wildfires, climate activists want people to go all-electric.” 

Is this really necessary, folks? First, it paints that sect of clowns in a terrible light again: these people have lost everything. The last thing they need is some green freak lecturing them about electric stuff that isn’t viable or green. You still need fossil fuels to recharge everything. The climate cult never gets why their issues are ignored—it’s because of this. They can’t read a room, and most of their action items have Marxist undertones to them. Second, their agenda is elitist to the max—no one who isn’t a millionaire can soak up the massive costs of this insane attempt to ban the internal combustion engine.

But, without fail, NPR decided to give this nonsense some oxygen. We have hated NPR since forever, but even progressives are starting to find this outlet to be grating. As Matt Taibbi wrote in 2021: 

Conservatives have always hated NPR, but in the last year I hear more and more politically progressive people, in the media, talking about the station as a kind of mass torture experiment, one that makes the most patient and sensible people want to drive off the road in anguish.  

Yeah, that’s a good description.

