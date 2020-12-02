Another Democrat Caught Flouting Coronavirus Restrictions

Another shameless Democrat was caught saying one thing about the coronavirus and doing another, in the latest example of rules for thee but not for me. This one was pretty bad.

In early November, Austin Mayor Steve Adler told residents in a Facebook Livestream to stay home and be more careful or risk another lockdown. What the mayor didn't tell his residents was that he was livestreaming his threats from his timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. According to the Austin American-Statesman, the mayor threw a 20-person wedding reception for his daughter at an upscale hotel in downtown Austin before boarding a private jet and heading to Cabo. Austin residents were under orders from the mayor to limit gatherings and any special occasions they might hold to no more than 10 people.

(Via the Statesman)

One night into the trip, Adler addressed Austin residents in a Facebook video: “We need to stay home if you can. This is not the time to relax. We are going to be looking really closely. ... We may have to close things down if we are not careful.” In hosting the wedding and traveling internationally, Adler said he broke neither his own order or those established by Gov. Greg Abbott. But at the time, the city was recommending people not gather in groups of more than 10, and the day after Adler’s departure, Austin’s health authority warned that “it’s important that we drive the (COVID-19) numbers down in advance of Thanksgiving.” As he pressed the public to help stop the spread of the virus in recent weeks, Adler had not previously disclosed details of his private actions. He gave no indication in his Facebook video that he was outside the city as he discussed Austin’s rising number of cases and reviewed the number of hospital patients.

The Democrats have made it clear that we are not all in this together, as they break the rules while shaming Americans for not doing more to stop the virus and threatening to take away more freedoms.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany went through a long list of Democratic hypocrites caught breaking the coronavirus restrictions that they expect everyone else to follow.