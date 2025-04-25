Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to ‘Seinfeld’ Creator’s Op-Ed Regarding His Dinner With Trump

Bill Maher has no regrets having dinner with President Donald Trump, which he described as a relatively innocuous experience. Everything the HBO host disliked intensely about this man was absent during the event, which Kid Rock helped set up. It’s also being blown out of proportion. No minds were changed during the dinner, and that’s okay. Maher is not a conservative, and he’s a staunch anti-Trumper, but he’s okay with half the country feeling otherwise whereas most liberals cannot deal with such a position. Hating one another isn’t healthy so he had dinner with a person with whom he disagrees and didn’t have his face melt off.

Advertisement

Larry David, the co-creator of Seinfeld, penned an op-ed mocking the event, describing a hypothetical dinner he had with Adolf Hitler. How original. Maher had the perfect response to this piece: he shrugged it off. We have free speech and expression in this country, and if David, whom Maher says is a friend, didn’t like who he dined with, which shines a light on another liberal issue—they’re today’s new busybodies—then so be it.

"It's kind of insulting to six million dead Jews..."



Bill Maher responds to Larry David's essay skewering his dinner with Trump - only on Uncensored.



Full interview going live in 15 minutes on the link below 👇



📺 https://t.co/K9W5IqsVPD@piersmorgan | @billmaher pic.twitter.com/sxuRLTaDti — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 24, 2025

Yet, since David published this op-ed in The New York Times, he felt that a) it’s a lazy premise, b) Hitler should be in his own category since he’s the GOAT of evil, and c) it’s sort of insulting to the six million Jews who were murdered in the Holocaust to casually toss out the Nazi stuff when it's overblown, trite, and flat-out wrong.

Maher expounded on how he felt with Piers Morgan. The comedian likely knew this would cause fits on the Left, but he couldn’t care less. The president of the United States asked him to dinner—you go. It wasn’t a summit. And if you can’t deal with it, then go f**k yourself. That’s how he felt, and it’s the right sentiment.

Why do liberals care so much? You’ve already lost the election.