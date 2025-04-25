Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to ‘Seinfeld’ Creator’s Op-Ed Regarding His Dinner...
Burgum Takes Jocelyn Nungaray's Family to a Very Special Place
Liberals Loathe Arrival of 'MAGA Media' Inside the White House
IKEA and Demographics
Regardless, Good
Should Due Process Stop Trump From Deporting Illegals?
Is This the Latest Liberal Media Psyop on Abrego Garcia Collapsing?

Matt Vespa
April 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Abrego Garcia is the Democrats’ latest attempt to push back against the Trump administration. It’s not going too well. For starters, they went all-in on the ‘he’s not a member of MS-13.’ That collapsed within days as new Justice Department documents showed that he was. Then, in 2021, his wife filed a protection order against him. So, in short order, the Democrats got stuck defending an MS-13 gangbanger who beats his wife. 

Then, the due process talking point dropped, along with the media claiming he was a “Maryland man” or a “constituent,” which coincided with a slew of congressional Democrats flying to El Salvador, his home country, to meet with him. They had margaritas with an MS-13 member. It’s stunning how bad they got played; the Trump administration executed the perfect trap. As a result, this psyop over “due process” seems to be receding like the tide because Democrats can’t keep up with what goes on in the real world: 

Everything Democrats have tossed against the wall on this matter has failed, aged like milk on a summer day. Garcia has due process, which is why we know so much about him. He was here illegally. And the Supreme Court didn’t order the Trump administration to return him to the states—that’s a lie. Everything about the liberal defense of this gangbanger is astoundingly wrong.

