Is This the Latest Liberal Media Psyop on Abrego Garcia Collapsing?

Abrego Garcia is the Democrats’ latest attempt to push back against the Trump administration. It’s not going too well. For starters, they went all-in on the ‘he’s not a member of MS-13.’ That collapsed within days as new Justice Department documents showed that he was. Then, in 2021, his wife filed a protection order against him. So, in short order, the Democrats got stuck defending an MS-13 gangbanger who beats his wife.

Uh oh. Focus groups have spoken. They are not fans of Totally Just A Maryland Father Nothing Else https://t.co/RgyAvBV1Rg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 20, 2025

The evidence of due process is public. Kilmar Garcia had 3 immigration hearings, one of which established an MS-13 affiliation, the other of which upheld it, and the third of which denied his asylum & CAT claims & subjected him to deportation. At this point the lying is willful. https://t.co/3fykYxkWRy — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) April 17, 2025

They didn't care about Obama drone striking a citizen, but NOW they care about due process?! — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 18, 2025

Then, the due process talking point dropped, along with the media claiming he was a “Maryland man” or a “constituent,” which coincided with a slew of congressional Democrats flying to El Salvador, his home country, to meet with him. They had margaritas with an MS-13 member. It’s stunning how bad they got played; the Trump administration executed the perfect trap. As a result, this psyop over “due process” seems to be receding like the tide because Democrats can’t keep up with what goes on in the real world:

Just another psyop going on.



Looks like it's flaming out pic.twitter.com/zLYBua0RBp — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 24, 2025

Everything Democrats have tossed against the wall on this matter has failed, aged like milk on a summer day. Garcia has due process, which is why we know so much about him. He was here illegally. And the Supreme Court didn’t order the Trump administration to return him to the states—that’s a lie. Everything about the liberal defense of this gangbanger is astoundingly wrong.

THE FACTS:

- Abrego Garcia was illegally in the U.S. and had a lawful deportation order.

- Garicia was arrested and found with rolls of cash and drugs.

- Garcia was arrested with two other members of MS-13.

- Two Judges found that Garcia was a member of MS-13.

- Garcia’s wife… pic.twitter.com/xE08GBdnAO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 16, 2025

I joined Megyn Kelly today to talk about the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and how the plaintiff’s lawyers and the media have spun up a completely false narrative .pic.twitter.com/biQ1Z6AIgC — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 24, 2025

🚨Dan Goldman laughably insists that Trump made Abrego-Garcia a political issue:



"This is political for them. They're trying to distract from the disastrous economic policies."



"This isn't about whether he's MS13. If we don’t have due process we are a banana republic." pic.twitter.com/61YNWK3n9s — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

