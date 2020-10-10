California

One Liberal Hotspot Has Seen Four Times As Many Deaths From Drug Overdoses Than COVID-19

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 7:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
One Liberal Hotspot Has Seen Four Times As Many Deaths From Drug Overdoses Than COVID-19

Source: AP Photo/Ben Margot

Democrat-run cities were the first to lock down society in an unprecedented effort to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus that came from China. But Democrats' failed policies kill countless Americans year-after year-and cities have never shut down like this before. 

Take San Francisco, for example. The liberal cesspool is on track to lose more than 700 people due to drug overdoses in 2020, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. But so far this year, only 123 deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus in San Francisco County, according to The New York Times. 

It's revealing The Times sensationally tracks and monitors every death in the U.S. linked to COVID but devotes no similar resources for tracking deaths due to drug overdoses, criminal aliens, or violence in inner-cities.

Meth overdoses in San Francisco have shot up some 500 percent since 2008. San Francisco's solution to the problem? California State Senator Scott Wiener, the same Democratic lawmaker who introduced legislation signed by the governor lowering penalties for certain sex offenders and allowing prisoners to request which facility they go to based on their "gender identity," introduced a bill to give taxpayer-funded gift cards to recovering meth addicts. 

Democrats' failed policies kill countless Americans every year, but the hysteria over the Wuhan coronavirus is a distraction from the deadlier failures of Democrat-led cities which cost lives year after year.   

In Chicago, where over 3,200 people have been shot so far this year, the mayor parades around in a "Rona Destroyer" costume to distract from her administration and her party's failures.

The media has weaponized the coronavirus against President Trump, but we shouldn't let the Wuhan coronavirus distract us from all the preventable deaths caused by decades of failures under Democratic leadership. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Another Trump Supporter Shot and Killed by Antifa Man
Bronson Stocking

WATCH: Joe's Babbling About the Supreme Court Proves He Knows Nothing About the Constitution
Beth Baumann

Candace Owens Leads BLEXIT March to the White House, Trump Welcomes Crowd
Bronson Stocking

The Next Presidential Debate Moderator Has It in the Bag for Biden, as Evidenced By Her Latest Move
Beth Baumann

Trouble for Joe? Hillary's Emails Are Resurfacing.
Beth Baumann

The Small Yet Substantial Role a Dem Gov. Played in the Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular