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Congressman Jeff Van Drew Visited Delaney Hall. Here's What He Saw.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 02, 2026 11:45 AM
Congressman Jeff Van Drew Visited Delaney Hall. Here's What He Saw.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Delaney Hall, the ICE center in New Jersey, has been the latest target of the anti-ICE Democratic Party and their Leftist foot soldiers. Federal agents have been blocking Democrats from entering the facility, amid claims that illegal aliens are holding a hunger strike to protest the conditions at the facility. Violent riots have taken place, too, with Leftist goons attacking ICE agents and threatening to kill their families.

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New Jersey Republican Jeff Van Drew went to Delaney Hall to see what was going on. And, unsurprisingly, it's not at all how Democrats are claiming.

"Just the facts, and I really dug in, and we really looked at the entire place," Rep. Van Drew said. "Let me tell you, I was actually surprised how nice it was. I thought it would be okay. But I don't know that people know they have a soccer field there, they have major workout equipment of all types. They have medical care, they have a physician there, they have a dentist there. They have nurses there."

"They have all kinds of food," Rep. Van Drew continued, "if you're allergic to a particular food, they have food for those that are allergic. They have food for those that are Kosher. They have food for those are Islamic, halal. I mean, this is better treatment than people generally receive in most places, wherever they go."

"It is shocking what the Left and the Democrats are doing. They've created this situation by putting out completely false and untrue information that it isn't nice in there. It is clean, it is safe, it is nice," Rep. Van Drew said. "And I gotta tell you, I meet a lot of people from around the world and from around the country, the conditions there are better than 90 percent of the world lives in and probably half of America."

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ANTIFA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW JERSEY RIOTS

Rep. Van Drew was also asked about the supply drops for anti-ICE rioters.

"Who is sending all of this stuff to Newark?" host Martha MacCallum asked.

"We know. This is Antifa, this is the George Soros crowd," replied Rep. Van Drew. "These are the people that want mayhem and chaos and anarchy in our country. These are people who hate America, and don't want anything like the America we know and love. For real. And I hate to say it. You know, if I had one wish, Martha, it would be that every single American could be in that facility and look around and see what's going on. Because it just isn't true. The Left is putting forward bad political theater and they're just lying to us. And it's a shame and it's a shame what's happening out there."

"I want to thank our law enforcement," Rep. Van Drew added, "at all levels: local, state police, ICE. They're all trying to do a job to keep us safe."

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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